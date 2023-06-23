One hundred years ago, Denton residents were thoughtful about the roof styles they chose; they understood the pros and cons of various roof designs. Historic buildings generally have more decorative elements than can be found on modern structures.
Here’s a guide to Denton’s historic roof designs:
Gable roofs have two sloping planes with gables on the ends. Gable roofs are easy to build. Craftsman-style gable roofs may have a decorative element at the front. Sides have partially exposed roof trusses called rafter tails. Because Denton’s universities were growing in the 1920s, Denton has a large collection of Craftsman-style homes. The Craftsman-style house at 309 Amarillo St. has a gable roof with decorative elements and rafter tails.
Tudor houses have step-gable roofs. When automobiles became common during the 1930s, owners accommodated vehicles with gable-roofed detached garages.
Hip roofs are built on rectangular or square structures with gentler slopes than gable roofs; hip is a reference to human hips. An eyebrow arch may be used to emphasize the structure’s entrance. One hundred years ago, people believed that hip roofs offered extra protection from the wind because the sides brace each other. In 2007, researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology found that homes with hip roofs are indeed better able to withstand extreme wind events.
Pyramid roofs are a type of hip roof shaped like a pyramid. They offer more protection from wind, but they’re more expensive to build. Pyramid roofs may have overhanging eaves with decorative wooden brackets called corbels. The house at 705 W. Oak St. has a pyramid roof with corbels.
Jerkinhead roofs are more expensive to build because they are gable roofs with a “head” at the front to provide extra bracing. Craftsman homes sometimes have jerkinhead roofs. A jerkin was an outer garment with cap sleeves associated with the Middle Ages; the term somehow transferred to a roof style in medieval times. Jerkinhead roofs have an old-world feel. A good example of a jerkinhead roof with an eyebrow arch over the front door can be found at 1108 W. Congress St.
Shed roofs consist of a single sloping plane. They are a simple way to finish storage or livestock sheds. Almost all historic homes had secondary structures, although most have been demolished.
Flat roofs grace commercial buildings on Denton’s historic Square. Most historic commercial buildings have parapets, which are low walls that distinguish one building from another. Parapets adorned with decorative elements also make the building more commanding.
Membrane roofs were usually installed on commercial buildings with multiple layers of rubber. The lightweight material is less prone to leaks and better insulated than other historic roofing materials. Ravelin Bakery, located at 416 S. Elm St., has a membrane roof.
Denton only has a handful of Victorian-style homes because the city is too young for that style.
Many people incorrectly refer to homes built during Queen Victoria's reign (1837-1901) as Victorian, but that's not a style. These homes should be called Queen Anne. The house at 723 W. Oak St. is a Queen Anne-style house with steeply pitched gable roofs, a tower, ornate wooden trim and historically correct paint colors. Queen Anne homes were called painted ladies because of their vivid paint schemes. While some people believe Victorian-style homes were white, the homes would have had as many colors as the owner could afford.
Owners painted Victorian-style homes white to save money when aging Victorian architecture fell out of favor in the 1920s. The monochrome paint scheme made Victorian style homes seem less fussy as aesthetic preferences became simpler.
For more information consult:
- A Field Guide to American Houses by Virginia and Lee McAlester
- Identifying American Architecture: A Pictorial Guide to Styles and Terms, 1600-1945 by John J.G. Blumenson
