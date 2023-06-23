One hundred years ago, Denton residents were thoughtful about the roof styles they chose; they understood the pros and cons of various roof designs. Historic buildings generally have more decorative elements than can be found on modern structures.

Here’s a guide to Denton’s historic roof designs:

309 Amarillo

The Craftsman-style house at 309 Amarillo St. has a gable roof with decorative elements and rafter tails.
705 W Oak

The house at 705 W. Oak St. has a pyramid roof with corbels.
1108 Congress

A good example of a jerkinhead roof with and eyebrow arch over the front door can be found at 1108 W. Congress St.
723 W Oak

The house at 723 W. Oak St. is a Queen Anne-style house with steeply pitched gable roofs, a tower, ornate wooden trim and historically correct paint colors.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

