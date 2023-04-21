Jim Christal House1
Jim Christal contracted Frank Craft in 1906 to build this house inspired by Greek architecture at 722 W. Oak St.

 Annetta Ramsay/For the DRC

On Wednesday, March 8, 1922, a College of Industrial Arts graduate (present-day Texas Woman’s University) married a North Texas State Normal School graduate (present-day University of North Texas.)

The bride, Grace Christal, was born in Denton. She graduated from Denton High School, and from CIA in 1918. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported she was a popular member of the CIA Ex-Students’ Association who was involved in civic organizations at the local, district and state levels.

Bennett Lorenzo Woolley, Normal yearbook

Bennett Woolley Sr., in a photo from the North Texas State Normal School yearbook
Photo of Grace Christal

Grace Christal

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

