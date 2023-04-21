On Wednesday, March 8, 1922, a College of Industrial Arts graduate (present-day Texas Woman’s University) married a North Texas State Normal School graduate (present-day University of North Texas.)
The bride, Grace Christal, was born in Denton. She graduated from Denton High School, and from CIA in 1918. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported she was a popular member of the CIA Ex-Students’ Association who was involved in civic organizations at the local, district and state levels.
Groom Bennett Woolley graduated from Normal while living with paternal aunt and uncle Ernest D. Criddle, one of the first 20 faculty members at the teachers’ college. Woolley obtained another degree from the University of Texas while working as the yearbook business manager, and he worked with engraving and printing companies in Fort Worth and Jefferson City, Missouri.
Grace Christal was the only surviving child of Jim and Margaret Christal. The family opened their home at 722 W. Oak St. to 150 wedding guests.
Full disclosure: I live in the house where the wedding took place, and the Christal family shared details of the wedding with me.
Smilax, Killarney pink roses, white carnations and lilies of the valley decorated the entire first floor of the house. Pink roses symbolized beauty, white carnations recognized talent, and lilies of the valley stood for happiness. Smilax is a ferny vine still used for wedding greenery.
Wedding guests were greeted at the door by family members, Jim and Margaret Christal, and Mrs. J.W. Cook. Woolley family greeters included the groom’s father and brother, A.M. and Sanford Woolley, Mrs. Sam Allison and Mrs. E.D. Criddle.
At 7 p.m., pianist Linette Onstott struck the first notes of the prelude. She wore a heavily beaded jade canton crepe gown. Hamp Abney played the violin obbligato. Vocalist Linnie Hallman descended the stairs in a silver trimmed periwinkle blue dress. She sang “All for You” and “Because” in the greenery-strewn arched living room entrance.
Dr. J.G. Varner appeared at the greenery trellised altar at the east end of the living room as Onstott began to play Lohengrin’s wedding march, which was played at Queen Victoria’s oldest daughter’s 1858 wedding. Prior to Queen Victoria’s daughter’s wedding, music wasn’t played during wedding ceremonies.
Groom Bennett Woolley, accompanied by best man Ernest Criddle Jr., descended the stairs. Bridesmaid Louise Stout and groomsman Clyde Woolley followed the men. Maid of honor Vernelle Allison led flower girls Polly and Peggy Hill down the stairs. Stout wore an orchid and silver taffeta gown, while Allison wore jade charmeuse. The girls were dressed in point d’esprit frocks over pink satin dresses. Stout and Allison clutched pink rose bouquets. Flower girls scattered rose petals from baskets.
The bride appeared at the top of the stairs wearing Chantilly lace over a cream satin gown, pearls from her bridegroom and silver slippers. A pink rosebud wreath tied with silver ribbon sat atop her dark hair.
She carried a lily of the valley and rose bouquet. Christal approached the altar on the arm of her uncle Peter Mullin. Christal and Woolley said their vows while Onstott and Abney played “Meditation" from Thais.
A reception followed in the dining room decorated with pink roses, white carnations and smilax. Admiring friends showered the couple with congratulations.
The house party included family and friends Mrs. M.S. Stout, Mrs. Alex Deussen, Mrs. Frank Piner, Mrs. Sam Allison, C.A. Tripp, Ernest Simpson, Walker Jagoe, Alvin Hill, H.A. Wolfsohn, L.T. Millican and J.S. Crawford.
Bridal party members cut the two-tiered cake on a round dining table covered with a Cluny lace cloth. An ice course (homemade ice cream) was served by friends of the bride: Virginia Edwards, Nancy Christal, Christal Poole, Elizabeth Lomax, Marie Banks, Ruth Crawford, Lucille Deussen and Nell Petit. Pauline Lipscomb presided over the guest book.
When the bride ascended the stairs, she tossed her bouquet over the rail to a group of young women. Virginia Edwards caught the flowers, meaning she would be next to wed. The bouquet tossing tradition began in England in the 1800s as a diversion to keep wedding guests from tearing off pieces of the bride’s dress and bouquet as good luck souvenirs.
Grace Christal reappeared in a midnight blue silver-trimmed suit by German designer Belier with a black blouse and hat and fawn-colored accessories.
The couple left for a three-week honeymoon in St. Louis, Kansas City and Jefferson City before returning to their home in Fort Worth near Woolley’s business headquarters. Honeymoon is an old English term referring to the sweetness of marriage and the custom of giving newlyweds enough mead made from fermented honey to last a month.
Grace Christal Woolley eventually returned to 722 W. Oak St. to give birth to three of the couple’s four children in the front upstairs bedroom. The Woolleys had a long marriage.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.