A cowboy watches over longhorns during a cattle drive in 1902.

 Courtesy photo/Texas Parks & Wildlife

Texas was a wild place after the Civil War. Cowboys drove longhorn cattle worth $4 a head in Texas to Northern states, where they were worth $40 a head. Texas desperately needed cash. It was the Chisholm Trail that became a major route out of Texas for livestock until 1884, when it shuttered due to the widespread use of barbed wire.

By 1871, the Preston Trail running through present-day downtown Dallas closed. A newer trail formed in 1867 along old wagon tracks. Historians generally believe Jesse Chisholm was the namesake of the Chisholm Trail. The son of a Scottish immigrant father and a Cherokee Indian mother, Chisholm spoke several Native American languages. He was regarded as the region’s great peacemaker. Chisholm, who died of food poisoning in 1867, couldn’t have known about the trail named in his honor.

This photograph shows a group of cowboys taking a break for a meal on the range, their chuckwagon behind them.
On the Chisholm Trail, cowboys and vaqueros had to bring herds across the Colorado River, Brushy Creek, the Brazos River, the Trinity Ford and the Red River.
George Saunders

Gary B. Sanders contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

