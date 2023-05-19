walts present.JPG

108 W. McKinney St. today. Walt's Garage took over the bus line space in 1976 until 2020.

 Courtesy image

Rob and Evelyn Neale moved to a Tioga farm after their 1908 wedding. When the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, 29-year-old Rob’s draft card described him as a stout man with blue eyes and brown hair. Although he spent four years as a private at what became Texas A&M University, he did not fight in WWI. He stayed home to support his wife and nine children.

The Neale family moved to Denton at 1112 N. Locust by 1921. Rob started the Denton Bus Line with one bus at 108 W. McKinney St. Through the years, Neale kept the bus fare to a nickel.

R B Neale.jpg

Rob Neale Sr.
Denton Bus Line Begins - Denton Record-Chronicle 16 May 1946 page Page 3.png
TX-DN-Denton-McKinney-W-108-02.JPG

The original Denton Bus Line building at 108 W. McKinney St., which still stands today.
