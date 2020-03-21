Soldiers fighting the last months of World War I faced a new enemy when Spanish influenza rocketed through trenches, claiming more lives than bullets. Officials underestimated the virus. Historians now believe the 1918 Spanish flu claimed at least 50 million lives worldwide.
Allied nations barred the press from covering the pandemic among soldiers to avoid morale problems. The flu didn’t originate in Spain, but the Spanish press reported on it because Spain wasn’t in the war. Medical historians believe the pandemic, a bird or swine flu that should properly be called H1N1, likely began at Fort Riley in Kansas on March 11, 1918.
In March of 1918, Kansas physician Loring Miner warned U.S. Public Health that this flu was especially deadly. Patients sometimes died within 24 hours, especially adults between the ages of 25 and 40. Miner was ignored.
Viruses can wane in warmer months and worsen as weather cools. A second more deadly wave of the flu peaked in October and November of 1918, assisted by overcrowding and poor living conditions.
The flu didn’t hit Denton until October of 1918. City health officer Dr. F.E. Piner reported a few probable cases of the Spanish flu on Oct. 2, but “it is nothing like an epidemic.” The Dreamland theater was open as Clara Young and company performed “The Claw.”
The following week, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported Denton’s flu was epidemic. Piner ordered churches, schools and public gathering places shuttered until further notice at midnight on Oct. 8. Residents were warned not to congregate in public and to keep children off the streets. Piner was ridiculed. The quarantine likely saved lives, but local physicians denounced the ban as rash, saying local health conditions didn’t warrant it.
Denton became a ghost town. Families hid inside homes along deserted streets, and workers didn’t go to work. The popular Barnum and Bailey Circus was canceled. Newspaper ads recommended mouthwash, high power peroxide and Lysol to prevent the flu for 23 cents a bottle. Denton’s first hospital wasn’t built until 1925, and doctors were probably spread too thin to care for rural patients.
In December, Piner reported five flu deaths in Denton and 40 in Denton County. In October, county health officer Dr. J.E. Stover reported 5,000 flu cases and 29 deaths in rural areas surrounding Denton County. Another 15 rural residents died in November. Approximately 1% of flu cases resulted in death in Denton. In rural areas, the death rate was 6%.
Historians documented missteps by city officials across the country, eroding public trust. In Philadelphia, one of the hardest-hit cities, flu cases spiked after officials allowed the Liberty Loan Parade to take place on Sept. 18, 1918.
In Dallas, chief physician Dr. A.W. Carnes, an old-school doctor, believed sanitoriums and fresh air cured tuberculosis. Carnes didn’t close schools because he believed they were “well-ventilated,” but he did close theaters. Public outrage prompted Mayor Joseph Lawther to close schools and churches.
Carnes refused to allow quarantine-weary Dallas residents to reopen churches, but it was too little too late. Despite the risk, Dallas allowed tens of thousands of citizens and soldiers to attend the Liberty Bond Parade on Sept. 28, 1918, and flu cases subsequently spiked. About 500 of Dallas’ 150,000 residents died of Spanish Flu.
Gunnison, Colorado, quarantined itself from the world, closing schools, churches, businesses and barricading entry to the city. Police quarantined anyone passing the barricade, including a senator who called the city’s bluff. Aggressive social distancing helped Gunnison escape the Spanish Flu pandemic.
The Spanish Flu, which killed more people in 25 weeks than HIV killed in 25 years, may be a warning from history. In 2007, University of Michigan researcher Alex Navarro evaluated the response of 43 cities to the Spanish Flu. Clear results showed non-pharmaceutical interventions such as quarantines saved lives, with closing schools as the most effective strategy.