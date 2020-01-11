At 4 a.m. on April 29, 1944, American bombardier Lt. Rapenport briefed 18 aircrews for a bombing mission over Germany. Crews took off at 7:25 am. Lt. Bill Kamenitsa piloted the 14th mission of B-24 number 371.
Military records described the mission as one of grave misfortune.
Bombers encountered heavy flak from German aircraft defense cannons before they reached their Berlin target. An estimated 50 single-engine German fighter planes attacked the formation at 11:02 am. One kilometer east of Meitze, Germany, a damaged bomber lost a wing when it swerved into Kamenitsa’s airship, spun out of control and crashed. An eyewitness account inaccurately reported Kamenitsa crashed.
According to a report Kamenitsa later filed from Denton, he asked the navigator to bring maps to the cockpit. As he banked the plane to return to England, mechanical failure forced a crash landing behind enemy lines 23 miles north of Hannover, Germany. Three of the 10 crew members died in the crash. The remaining crew members were immediately captured by Germans.
Kamenitsa was knocked unconscious, and he awoke to German soldiers waving the plane’s maps in his face. He was taken to Stalag Luft III POW Camp for air force officers, about a month after the escape depicted in The Great Escape.
A year later, Kamenitsa was forced to march 70 miles in icy conditions with about 200 airmen to Stalag XIII near Nuremberg. On April 29, 1945, one year to the day after his capture, he was liberated by Patton’s Third Army.
Kamenitsa returned to Denton and enrolled at North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas. The GI Bill paid for his education. He rejoined his wife, Maxine Elliott, who had married him just before he left for England in 1943. Maxine was a student at NTSTC.
Bill and Maxine Kamenitsa lived in Vets Village, a group of 50 prefabricated Army surplus standalone “hutment” apartments NTSTC brought to Bradley Street to address the housing shortage created by returning veterans. Bill Kamenitsa became the "mayor" of Vets Village. He started the Vets Village Grocery because the neighborhood was a food desert.
At a barbecue on April 27, 1946, Kamenitsa and fellow NTSTC student and veteran Roy Allmon compared their war experiences. They realized Allmon had rescued Kamenitsa from the POW camp.
Maxine Kamenitsa completed her doctorate in education at age 26 in 1950. Their daughter, Cindy Ann, graduated from NTSU in 1978.
Vets Village was replaced by the Bradley Street Apartments, which were demolished in 2006. The Bradley Street lot sits vacant. The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame is attempting to collaborate with Denton Parks and Recreation and UNT to turn the land into Vets Village Park to commemorate Vets Village and veterans in general.
Bill Kamenitsa died at age 81 in 1999, and Maxine died at age 76 in 2000. Bill Kamenitsa’s tombstone lists Youngstown, Ohio, and Denton as his hometowns. They’re buried at the DFW National Cemetery.