Veterans living in Vets Village at North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas, were grateful to return to families and grateful for GI bill tuition and expense stipends that made their education possible.
They were also grateful be alive because about 150 NTSTC students were killed in action in World War I and II. James Davenport, UNT’s current Student Veteran Services coordinator, found a plaque in the basement of the University Union commemorating those students.
The Bradley Street property donated to NTSTC in 1910, long before the post-war housing shortage, sat vacant and covered with weeds until December 1945. Over the Christmas break, hutments were installed in four neat rows. According to a 1948 Denton Record-Chronicle article, hutments, a cross between a hut and an apartment, were donated by the Fort Worth office of the Federal Public Housing Authority.
Of the 50 hutments, 39 were doubles (two units) and 10 were single dwellings. Each hutment had a living room, bedroom, kitchen and dinette with movable plywood petitions.
Sadly, Vets Village director Robert C. Sherman’s family lost everything when his hutment burned. Sherman moved next door. He continued to work for the college for 30 years as a respected biology faculty member. His son, Bob, remembers President Joseph McConnell’s daughter, who lived behind Vets Village, hopping the boundary fence to baby-sit for him.
The three Vets Village streets were named for North Texas exes who became screen actresses: Joan Blondell, Ann Sheridan and Nancy Gates. Gates donated money for a playground.
A waiting list grew to more than 100 applicants as soon as the village known for neatly manicured yards opened. The college could have filled 100 hutments in the years after WWII.
About 20 children moved into Vets Village. The first baby was born to Mr. and Mrs. Crellon Manire on Aug. 18, 1946. Veterans proclaimed it a “fertile valley” as the number of children in the village swelled to 40.
Because the neighborhood was a food dessert, 29 villagers incorporated a buyer’s club in 1947. Each member who paid a $10 fee received a 5% return. Bob Brammer operated the grocery that also served Denton residents.
Vets Village brought growth to Denton. The vacant land around Vets Village was platted by W.W. Wright, who owned the opera house on the downtown Square. Most neighborhood houses were built in 1947 with Veterans Administration loans, a program created in 1944 to compliment the GI bill.
The NTSTC Yucca yearbook documents villagers’ active participation in campus life, such as football players and cheerleaders, and winning recognition, like listing in Who’s Who. A handful of villagers launched distinguished education careers after obtaining doctorates.
It’s hard to say who benefited most from Vets Village: veterans needing a place to live, a city that grew or a college of which its enrollment swelled with skilled, enthusiastic veterans.