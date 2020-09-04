Joan Blondell was born in 1906 in New York to vaudeville actors Levi Bluestein, known as Ed Blondell, and Katie Caine. The Bouncing Blondells performed around the world. Joan’s cradle was a property trunk, her nursery was a dressing room, and her family called her Rosebud. Show business legend says her first appearance was when 14-month-old Rosebud toddled onstage.
The Blondells’ success during Rosebud’s infancy meant she spent her first and second birthdays in Paris. Three-year-old Rosebud invigorated the family act when she joined The Lost Boy in Australia. She was a stunningly beautiful child who was taught to avoid men trying to lure her away with candy bars. Worldwide adventures meant Rosebud rarely attended school; she nearly died of scarlet fever contracted at one school.
The family couldn’t remember why they landed in Denton in 1926, but according to Matthew Kennedy’s book Joan Blondell: A Life Between Takes, Denton made a big impact. Her parents rented a comfortable house on Oakland Avenue and opened a dress shop called La Mode.
Rosebud attended North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas. The Blondell siblings performed in the Kiwanis Club’s minstrel shows, and ’Fessor Graham reportedly encouraged Rosebud to seek stardom. She played the title role in a 1927 production of George Bernard Shaw’s Candida. The Campus Chat reported one of the largest Lillie Bruce Dramatic Club crowds watched Rosebud on opening night.
When a classmate told Rosebud about the Miss Dallas beauty contest with a $2,000 prize, she dyed a bathing suit regulation pink, faked a Texas accent and ancestry, and won the title. Her mother chaperoned her at the 1926 Miss America contest, where she placed fourth. In November 1926, Rosebud was crowned Texas A&M Rodeo Queen, and 2,000 cadets found her so beautiful they hid her luggage to delay her departure.
After a party in Dallas celebrating Rosebud’s Miss America success, an Oklahoma millionaire paid her friends $200 to be able to drive her to Denton. As soon as they were alone, he assaulted Rosebud, who fractured both ankles jumping from the moving car. A Dallas lawyer offered to press charges against her assailant, but Rosebud didn’t want to go to court.
After the assault, the family moved to a one-room New York apartment, supported by Rosebud’s Miss Dallas prize money. She found acting jobs despite being on crutches for months. Just before Rosebud was discovered, she was brutally sexually assaulted by a police officer who threw her on a concrete floor, fracturing her coccyx.
Rosebud and a young James Cagney appeared in a play called Penny Arcade. Their performance inspired Al Jolsen to pay $20,000 for rights to the play. He sold it to Warner Brothers with the stipulation that Blondell and Cagney star in the film version. They moved to Hollywood in 1930 and contracted with Warner Brothers. Although they were equally electric on screen, Joan, as she was now called, got half as much money as Cagney. Three years were shaved off her age, but her salary supported her family in California.
Joan made 50 films before leaving Warner Brothers in 1939, and another 42 after she left. She appeared in numerous television shows, was nominated for an Academy Award for The Blue Veil and nominated twice for Golden Globe awards. Joan’s star was placed on the Hollywood walk of fame in 1960. One of her last films was a 1978 cameo appearance in the hit movie Grease.
A consummate professional whose bubbly personality got her through tough times, Joan was a rare actress who was equally liked by cast, crew and performers. She kept a leukemia diagnosis secret and made several more films before her death on Christmas day 1979. She’s buried in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.