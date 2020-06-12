World War I veterans gathered in March 1932 for a peaceful protest in the swampy Anacostia Flats south of the Washington D.C. 11th Street Bridge. They built a Hooverville, a Depression-era shantytown for homeless and destitute people.
President Calvin Coolidge had vetoed a 1924 bill granting bonuses to WWI vets, saying, “Patriotism … bought and paid for is not patriotism.” But unemployed veterans during the Great Depression needed bonuses that wouldn’t be paid until 1948.
By mid-July 1932, “Bonus Army” protester ranks, led by former Sgt. Walter Williams, swelled to 43,000 veterans and family members. They gathered at the White House on June 17, as the Senate defeated the Wright Patman bill already passed by the House that would have given veterans their bonuses.
President Herbert Hoover ordered the Army to remove veterans from Anacostia Flats on July 28, 1932. Soldiers used cavalry, infantry, machine guns, tear gas and M1917 tanks to disperse “bonusers” and burn their belongings. Americans were shocked to see soldiers attacking homeless veterans in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol. Public opinion soured over the first and only time the military was used against citizens who were also veterans on U.S. soil.
D.C. Police Commissioner Pelham Glassford recommended protesters be allowed to drift away, but the White House urged more aggressive action. When protesters sneaked back into camp, police shot at veterans. William Hushka, a Lithuanian immigrant who sold his butcher shop to fight in World War I, and Eric Carlson, a Californian who fought in the trenches in France, died from their wounds. Both were buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Another veteran’s wife miscarried her baby, and a 12-week old infant died from the apparent effects of tear gas. Commissioner Glassford, unhappy with the directive resulting in veterans’ deaths, resigned.
Maj. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who would become the 34th president, was a junior aide to Gen. Douglas MacArthur. He voiced opposition to the military action, later recalling, “I told that dumb son-of-a-bitch not to go down there. I told him it was no place for the chief of staff.”
Hoover, a Republican, lost his 1932 reelection bid by a landslide to Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt. Republicans suffered massive defeats in both chambers, with many seats switching to Democrats. Historians believe Hoover’s decision to send troops to confront homeless veterans contributed to his loss.
A smaller 1933 Bonus March received a different response from the new administration. President Roosevelt offered protesters three meals a day from 40 Army field kitchens, bus transportation to and from rallies, daily entertainment by military bands and a visit from his wife, Eleanor.
One veteran commented, “Hoover sent the Army, Roosevelt sent his wife.” In May 1933, veterans were offered jobs in the newly formed Civilian Conservation Corps in Fort Hunt, Virginia. Most accepted the jobs, but veterans who refused were given transportation home. Denton’s CCC camp became a major influence in city infrastructure.
In 1936, Congress overrode Roosevelt’s veto, paying veterans’ bonuses nine years early.