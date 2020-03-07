Outlaw Sam Bass spent much of his brief adulthood in Denton. While he died, Texas Rangers asked him to name his gang members. He said, “It’s again’ my profession to blow on my pals.”
Born on July 21, 1851 in Indiana, Bass grew up without formal schooling on his uncle’s farm after his parents died. In 1869, he boarded a Mississippi steamboat for Rosedale, Mississippi. Bass was 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with an engaging laugh, beautiful white teeth, black hair, a mustache and dark brown eyes. His good looks made it easy for people to believe he wasn’t an outlaw.
While working in a Mississippi sawmill, Bass mastered poker and the revolver. He moved to Denton at age 19, working at Bob Carruth’s ranch southwest of Denton and handling horses at the Lacy Hotel on the northeast corner of Denton’s Square.
Bass took a farmhand job with Sheriff William Egan, developing a reputation as a hard worker, driving a wagon down back roads in Denton, Collin, Grayson, Cook and Dallas counties. According to the book The Texas Rangers: A Century of Frontier Defense by Walter Webb, the roads he frequently drove became escape routes. Egan eventually hunted Bass.
In 1874, Bass bought a racehorse named “Denton Mare.” After winning races in North Texas, his luck ran out in San Antonio. He and Joel Collins decided to drive longhorn cattle from Texas to Kansas. Bass and Collins gambled their $8,000 cattle drive profits away in Ogallala, Nebraska, and Deadwood, South Dakota. After going broke prospecting for gold in South Dakota, they unsuccessfully robbed stagecoaches.
At 10:48 pm on Sept. 18, 1877, Bass, Collins and four gang members held up a Union Pacific passenger train. After finding only $450 in the way safe, they brutally beat the express manager to open the through safe, but a timer prevented it. Gang members found $60,000 in freshly minted gold $20 coins in wooden crates, equivalent to $1.5 million today. They took $1,300 from passengers, making it the largest single robbery of the Union Pacific railway.
After splitting the money six ways under a full moon, the gang scattered. Bass and Jack Davis stashed gold coins under a wagon seat and headed for Texas. When soldiers approached, they pretended to be cowboys looking for bandits. Collins and two other gang members were killed within weeks of the robbery.
Back in Denton, Bass explained his wealth as a result of a gold strike. His money and engaging personality made him popular with residents, and he formed a new outlaw band that robbed four trains within 25 miles of Dallas. Bass repeatedly eluded angry citizens chasing him.
Texas politicians promised law and order in 1878. A special company of Texas Rangers made an example of Bass, and Denton soon crawled with law enforcement officials eager to catch him. The “Bass War” from April until July engaged the gang in multiple shootouts. Bass led Rangers on long chases, narrowly escaping because his work for Egan familiarized him with back roads, densely wooded areas and creeks. Bass was a master of hide and seek.
On April 28, 1878, Texas Rangers surprised the Bass gang at Jim Murphy’s Cove Hollow house outside present-day Sanger. Bullets struck Bass’s cartridge belt and rifle stock. Uninjured, he fled, saying, “Hell, boys, they’ve hit me at last. Let’s get out of here.”
After skirmishes, Bass sometimes rode to town to purchase supplies, and the gang frequented bars. Bass tipped generously.
Pilot Knob Hill was a Bass hideout with the best view of Denton. A June 11 fight resulted in posse Riley Wetzel’s accidental shooting in the calf by one of Egan’s men. On June 12, the posse killed gang member Arkansas Johnson. Henry Underwood rode off and never returned.
The gang headed south, believing it would be calmer. They were dead wrong.
Life and Adventures of Sam Bass: The Notorious Union Pacific and Texas Train Robber can be accessed on the University of North Texas Portal to Texas History.