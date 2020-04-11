One of the earliest recorded Easter celebrations in Texas was in what is now Fredericksburg, as German immigrants sheltered in place while leaders negotiated a peace treaty.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, German Lutherans settled near Fredericksburg in 1847. After arriving in Galveston via ship, they boarded covered wagons for the Pedernales River valley.
Unfortunately, they landed in the middle of Comanche territory.
Comanches had experienced violence from other groups seeking farmland and abundant wildlife, but they watched and waited, sensing these settlers were different. German leader John Meusebach, a titled German who spoke five languages, took most of the men to negotiate a treaty with Chief Quanah Parker at his San Saba River village. (Quanah was the son of Cynthia Ann Parker, a settler captured in a raid on Fort Parker, and Comanche Chief Peta Nocona. Quanah would earn the respect of American presidents when he became an important figure in Comanche resistance to white settlement.)
Settlers had brought German traditions to their new land. The hare, a popular motif in European church art, was associated with the Trinity. Germans were familiar with the Osterhase, the egg-laying Easter hare that became the Easter bunny, who rewarded good children with candy and presents. Eggs, associated with Christianity and rebirth since the first century A.D., were cherished at Easter because they couldn’t be eaten during Lent. Ancient Germans, especially in Hanover, lit fires on hilltops the night before Easter.
During a few tense weeks in 1847, women, children and a handful of men stayed behind in the new settlement. Sheltering in place was especially tense because everyone feared they would be killed in a raid. Comanche warriors kept watch from the hills above the new settlement.
Comanches communicated treaty progress via smoke signals from hilltop to hilltop above the settlers. Everyone knew a battle would begin if talks failed. Comanches reportedly set huge celebration fires on hilltops when the treaty was finalized.
But the huge hilltop fires terrified children the night before Easter. Fredericksburg legend has it that a young German mother told children that local jackrabbits set fires to boil water to dye Easter eggs. She urged them to go to sleep so the bunny could hide eggs.
On Easter morning, Meusebach and the men returned with news of a successful treaty negotiation. Settlers celebrated with brightly colored Easter eggs.
The Easter story has been told for generations in Fredericksburg, with an elaborate annual pageant from 1948 until 2005. Fredericksburg historians believe the treaty between the early settlers and the Comanches is the only North American treaty never broken by either side.