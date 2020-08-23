Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-day package looking at the origins of the modern-day University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University in Denton.
The first Denton public school, built in 1884 behind present-day First United Methodist Church, boasted the largest public gathering room in town. Texas public education officials called for teacher training institutions known as normal schools throughout the state.
Denton, which would soon become an education hub, heard the call.
According to James Rogers’ The Story of North Texas, the Board of Trade formed in 1890, composed entirely of current and past Denton mayors Joseph Jagoe, Matthew Deavenport, William Abney, Oliver Poe, Emery Smith, F.M. Davidson and Joseph Carroll, who was elected president. Prominent business leaders, including Chronicle newspaper owner James Williams, were invited to join.
Denton’s growth was threatened when the small town of 2,500 failed to secure an east-west railroad. Leaders who believed a school like Huntsville’s Normal School would help the city thrive knew little about education. Fortunately for them, Joshua Chilton arrived in North Texas wanting to start a Normal school. After Chilton’s idea gained traction in Pilot Point, local businessman John Hann urged Chilton to pitch his plan to Denton.
Rogers’ book hints at transparency problems as Denton city officials started what would become the University of North Texas. Historians agree a $15,000 bond election passed, but no record of it exists. Carroll appointed a finance committee to negotiate a contract between the city and Chilton. Chilton wanted an eight-year agreement, with the city transferring ownership to the school. What transpired was an eight-year lease with strict growth numbers. Denton was a terrible partner that didn’t seek authority to start a normal school. The state forced city officials to remove normal school references and call it a public school.
The Board of Trade dissolved when the Syndicate formed. Syndicates are temporary real estate partnerships formed to handle larger transactions. Four of 10 syndicate members were core members of the Board of Trade, three were land developers, and the remainder included business owner John Schmitz, lawyer Stephen Bradley, County Tax Collector J. W. Cook and Oliver Perry, who succeeded Mayor Carroll when he died unexpectedly.
Site selection became heated. The choices were Hann Hill on Sycamore Street, or west of city limits. City leaders voted 93 times, finally choosing outside city limits by one vote. According to a 1935 Campus Chat article, one vote saved the college from overlooking the graveyard. It also changed Denton’s footprint.
The syndicate purchased 240 acres for the “College Addition” bounded by West Hickory, Avenue D, Hill Street (Eagle Drive) and Bernard Street. They donated 10 acres, or 4% of the land, to the college. The land fronted West Hickory, allowing the Syndicate to develop surrounding property for profit. The Syndicate got the city to annex the 240-acre parcel, meaning taxpayers would pay for city services, and Denton’s size nearly doubled. The land-locked school could grow only if it purchased land from the Syndicate.
Classes began in 1890 on the second floor of the B.J. Wilson hardware store, present day J.T. Clothiers, on the northwest corner of the Square. The school owned two teacher desks, 10 tables, 36 window shades, one clock, nine stoves with stovepipes and one bell.
The Pilot Point paper described the Sept. 8, 1891, school groundbreaking as a “majestic leap” for Denton. An impressive procession of Masons, city leaders, and Chilton’s faculty and students marched from Denton’s City Hall, present-day 220 West Oak, to the building site, where Masons laid cornerstones. Chilton proclaimed: “Our aim will be to foster the broadest culture and the highest scholarship … to become leaders in the education of young men and women of Texas.” Students entered the brick building via steps over a barbed wire fence that kept wandering livestock out. The building was destroyed by fire in 1907.
Because the school didn’t grow as quickly as the Syndicate expected, Chilton resigned under pressure in September 1893. The Syndicate benefited from Chilton’s departure because they didn’t relinquish ownership. The city failed to seek funding or permission from the state to grant teacher certification, forcing Chilton to start the school without financial resources. He died in February 1896, believing he hadn’t made his mark.
Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.