Lifelong Denton resident Hal Jackson, a highly decorated World War II veteran, served three tours of duty in the South Pacific, starting with the “Jolly Rogers skull and crossbones” Navy Fighter Squadron 17.
Born in Denton to Brent and Stormy Jackson in November of 1920, Hal graduated from Denton High in 1937, and North Texas State Teacher’s College in 1941. He left the University of Texas law school for Naval aviation training on Jan. 1, 1942. Hal and Barbara Hancock were the first couple married in Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church on Oak Street on Nov. 4, 1942.
Jackson was a fearless aviator. On Feb. 7, 1944, a Japanese fighter plane jumped him, and Earle Peterson helped shoot down the plane. He made a daring head-on run against fighter planes attacking his squadron on Nov. 6, 1944, shooting down another hostile bomber in January of 1945.
Later, Jackson flew with Navy Bomber Squadron 10 from the Intrepid air carrier. On April 6, 1945, Emperor Hirohito ordered the Japanese naval fleet remnants, including the largest battleship ever built, Yamato, to Okinawa to break through the allied fleet. Yamato’s projected beaching would make it an artillery battery, a suicide mission causing tremendous loss of life. Yamato’s nine 18.1-inch guns could hurl 3,200-pound armor-piercing shells 22.5 miles.
As April 7 dawned, U.S. planes searched for the Yamato to launch a risky aerial attack aimed at preventing the ship from reaching Okinawa. “We’d been sent on a number of searching parties to look for the fleet before,” Jackson told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “When we pulled off the carrier that day, none of us figured we’d be in for much excitement.”
But the Yamato appeared as clouds dissipated. Jackson said “I led my division down to the deck level in a screaming dive at 400 mph, and each of us released our 1,000-pound bombs as we cleared the ship’s conning tower by no more than 1,000 feet. Luck was with me. I was one of the last of about 380 planes to go over, and about 10 minutes after I dropped my bomb, I saw the Yamato explode in a million pieces. It was the first battleship I had ever seen go down, and it was a sight I’ll never forget.” Smoke visible for 100 miles marked Yamato’s sinking with 2,747 souls and 269 survivors.
A couple of months later, Jackson transferred from the USS Bunker Hill just before two Japanese suicide bombers ripped the hull open, killing 393 men and wounding 264.
War was terrible, but Jackson knew how to relax. He faced a logistical challenge on break in Australia after acquiring 148 cases of beer. Jackson realized the beer could fit into F-4U ammunition cans if the 24 planes each carried one-third of their ammunition. Upon reaching their new Bougainville forward base, pilots presented their captains can openers, inviting them to have a cold one.
Jackson flew over 120 combat missions, helped sink two cruisers and five destroyers in addition to the Yamao. He earned two distinguished Flying Crosses for extraordinary heroism in flight, eight air medals and a Silver Star for exceptional combat gallantry.
After finishing his law degree at Baylor and Southern Methodist University, Jackson was a Denton trial lawyer for 50 years, helping found the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Jackson ran for the Texas House of Representatives in 1946, where he served two terms.
Jackson died in January 2008 at his home on Oak Street. He’s buried in I.O.O.F.