He was 4 years old when his parents moved to Denton from Dallas County in 1896. Campbell played on the first Bronco football team. Their season consisted of four games, and they pounded Gainesville High School. He graduated from Denton High School in 1910 and attended Bradley Polytechnic College in Peoria, Illinois.
His affiliation with the Denton Chamber of Commerce began in 1911, when Otis Fowler appointed 19-year-old Campbell to chair the Agriculture Committee. He and his brother, John, started a jewelry business.
Lee Poole built the Strand Theatre in 1920 at 109 N Elm St., site of present-day UNT on the Square. Campbell bought the theater in 1922, remodeled it, and named it the Palace. It stood on Theatre Row with the Dreamland Theatre and the Texas Theatre. The Dreamland burned, but the Texas Theatre still stands. Campbell went on to manage and co-own a chain of North Texas theaters. After selling his theaters, Campbell became the district manager of Interstate Theatres with offices in Dallas and Austin.
From 1932 until his death, Campbell was associated with Walker Jagoe as co-owner of the Public Construction Company.
He married Dorothy Smith Whitney in Dallas on Nov. 10, 1933. They had two sons, Frank and Gene.
In 1934, Campbell collided with Denton Mayor J.L. Wright while riding his motorcycle on Bolivar Street. Both men escaped without serious injury.
Campbell owned controlling interest in Denton Dairy Products, which he sold to Borden in 1941. He built the house at 2046 Scripture St. that year.
Following partner Frank Keel’s death, Campbell purchased the Grover S. Campbell Insurance Company. He served for many years as the vice-president and director of the Denton Chamber of Commerce. Campbell was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He attended the First Presbyterian Church.
After receiving two weeks of treatment in Mexico City, he died on Friday, Jan. 26, 1945, at 3 pm at age 52. According to his obituary, he had been sick for several years. His wife was with him, and Walker Jagoe flew into Mexico City three hours before his death to be with his friend.
Campbell’s body returned to Denton a week later for burial at I.O.O.F. He was survived by brothers John and Walter, and his mother, Mrs. Katie Campbell, who lived at 1420 N. Elm St.
The Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity purchased the house in 1957. The group hosted a 1960 North Texas State University Homecoming coffee.
In 1981, the Community School, a private teacher-owned Montessori opened in the house, although city code prohibited them from using the second floor because it lacked fire exits. The Community School shuttered in 2017, and the Saint George School opened in 2019.
The house belongs to the Episcopal Church. It’s slated for demolition.