In June 1919, a handful of Company M soldiers returned from World War I and reunited with Ernest Boggs, who returned earlier with injuries, on the south side of Denton’s downtown Square. After reading the citation, they pinned the French Croix de Guerre to Boggs’ chest.
The United States was neutral when World War I began, until a German torpedo sank the Lusitania carrying 1,128 non-combat men, women and children.
But the country was unprepared for war.
Congress declared war in April 1917, and Denton answered with the Seventh Texas Infantry Company M. Capt. Noah Roark recruited throughout the county, speaking in Krum, Bolivar and Sanger. Local posters read “Don’t be drafted, VOLUNTEER. Don’t be a slacker. Your friends all around you are going … Get into line and answer the bugle call.”
Recruits set up Camp Beyette, named for Mayor Peter Beyette, in Denton’s Highland Park, present-day Apogee Stadium, after developers moved Highland Park to Dallas. Facing a supply shortage, Roark asked Denton residents for “comforts and blankets.” They responded with electric lights and showers. Men without supplies slept on the breezy hill’s ground without complaint.
In August 1917, Company M marched daily from Camp Beyette to Denton’s downtown Square to toughen their feet and do calisthenics. The Denton Record-Chronicle correctly predicted the drill would draw great interest.
Construction on Fort Worth’s Camp Bowie, one of 32 expanded army training facilities, began in July. Although it was ready for soldiers in August, it wasn’t complete until October, eventually growing to 3,000 barracks, mess halls, warehouses, bathhouses, latrines and 150 miles of roads. Camp Bowie served Texas and Oklahoma.
Company M departed Denton via train for Camp Bowie. The second group of soldiers arrived on Sept. 11, 1917, assembling the full company for the first time. Soldiers who failed physicals didn’t progress beyond Camp Bowie, including Roark, who started Company M.
On July 11, 1918, Company M departed Camp Bowie, traveling by land to Hoboken, New Jersey, and boarding ships for a six-week voyage to France. They arrived in Brest, France, at a critical juncture in the war, passing war-weary soldiers on their way to the front.
World War I differed from previous wars because of advances in weaponry and trench warfare. Germans used mustard gas, a now banned substance that severely burns mucous membranes, including the eyes, respiratory tract and digestive tract. No one knows how many soldiers eventually died from mustard gas.
Officers who realized Germans must be listening to communications tested the theory by saying that everyone should gather at a specific location. The area received heavy shelling within minutes. Doctoral researcher Gregory Ball discovered that Choctaw Indians from Oklahoma successfully transmitted messages in Choctaw, a language unknown to Germans, on Oct. 26. The tactic was used again by Navaho code talkers in World War II.
Company M was relieved on Oct. 29. They marched back through areas where they previously fought. The war ended two weeks later when the armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918, but Denton soldiers wouldn’t see home for at least five months as they waited for ships to carry them across the ocean.
Roark, who never saw action, became a well-known Dallas attorney. Another Company M officer, Alvin M. Owsley, became the national commander of the American Legion. He went on to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Ireland and Denmark.
At least 35 members of the Seventh Texas infantry died. Dozens more were wounded. Denton’s enthusiastic Company M volunteers saw the horrors of war and felt the loss of comrades.
World War I veterans’ graves in Denton’s IOOF and Oakwood cemeteries are currently decorated with medallions and flags by the Texas Veterans’ Hall of Fame and the Daughters of the American Revolution to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the war.