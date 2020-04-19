Not all cemetery markers are graves; Empty monuments called cenotaphs help families grieve. An 1862 IOOF cenotaph memorializes Richard Christal, who went missing on a buffalo hunt near present-day Wichita Falls.
But most cenotaphs memorialize fallen soldiers buried overseas.
World War II began Sept. 1, 1939, when Adolf Hitler invaded Poland and ended Sept. 2, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered. The U.S. didn’t declare war until Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked.
Cenotaphs for Denton World War II soldiers at IOOF Cemetery include:
Navy Seaman 1st Class William Claude Castleberry Jr. was a North Texas State Teacher’s College (now the University of North Texas) student on the USS Arizona. It sank when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, three days after his 25th birthday. He’s entombed in the battleship along with 1,176 other souls in Hawaii. Castleberry’s IOOF cenotaph reads “He died for his country in Pearl Harbor.”
Navy Reserve Ensign James Marvin Atkins Jr., age 24, was killed in a plane crash on June 26, 1943, in the Pacific. He’s buried at sea, but his cenotaph is in IOOF. Atkins also attended NTSTC.
Air Force 1st Lt. James Frederick Rayzor Jr. was a 28-year-old NTSTC student killed when his plane was shot down on April 16, 1944, in the Philippines. He’s buried in a USAF Cemetery in Manila with a cenotaph at IOOF.
Army 1st Lt. Joe W. “Pete” McCrary, age 24, was killed during the battle of Anzio Beach, Italy, on April 26, 1944, nine days before Rome was captured and fascist Italy fell. He’s buried in Nettuno, Italy, with a cenotaph at IOOF.
Two Denton soldiers died in Okinawa, the last and bloodiest battle that began Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945, and ended June 22, 1945. Navy Radioman Calvin Floyd Ballard Jr., age 22, went down with his ship, the USS Dickerson, on April 2, 1945. He’s buried at sea and listed on Honolulu’s Tablets of the Missing with a cenotaph at IOOF. Ballard attended NTSTC.
Army Capt. William P Simpson, age 25, was a “hot rock” pilot who attended NTSTC. His B-25 bomber took off from the Philippines and was shot down by ground anti-aircraft fire on April 5, 1945. The bomber crashed into the sea off the coast of Hainan Island, killing Simpson and two others. He was listed as missing in action with a cenotaph at IOOF.
Other cenotaphs include: Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Lawrence Howard Owens, age 21, a B-17 Navigator shot down over Italy returning from what would have been his 10th and final mission on Sept. 8, 1943. He attended NTSTC. Owens’ cenotaph is at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton.
Army Air Force Lt. Kenneth Bishop Rutledge, age 23, a 401st Bomber Squadron pilot, went missing on Nov. 3, 1943, on his 15th mission over Germany. Rutledge married Billy Evelyn Smith while attending NTSTC. He’s listed on the Cambridge, England, Tablets of the Missing with a cenotaph in Woodson Cemetery in Throckmorton, Texas.
American Legion Aviation Radioman William Clark Lyde was an 18-year-old NTSTC student on the USS Lexington. His CV-16 torpedo plane was shot down on Nov. 6, 1944, at the battle of Leyte Gulf. He’s buried at sea, with a cenotaph at Denton’s Trinity Cemetery beside wife Kathryn June Lyde, and another beside his mother at Fort Worth’s Mount Olivet Cemetery.
To honor the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame will place medallions at Denton’s IOOF and Oakwood cemeteries recognizing over 320 veterans, including 30 NTSTC students who died defending their country.