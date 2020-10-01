Street names are a snapshot of what is important when they are named. Denton’s Dallas Drive, Fort Worth Drive, McKinney Street and Bolivar Street were named for their destinations.
Denton is in the Cross Timbers, two narrow swaths of land extending through Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, where soil conditions favor trees. Denton’s courthouse is situated on a former grove of Post Oaks, trees that can live up to 300 years. Several houses on the south side of the 700 block of West Oak have remnants of a Post Oak grove. Trees were important to settlers, so streets like Oak, Hickory, Locust, Elm, Bois d’Arc (now Industrial), Mulberry, Sycamore, Cedar and Ash (now Austin) recognize local trees.
Avenues A, B, C, and D (now North Texas Boulevard) were named by the Real Estate Syndicate that doubled city limits with a 240-acre plat. They donated 10 acres to help start the Normal School.
Residential street names commonly refer to early street occupants. Denton started developing west of the Square in 1890.
Wright and Mounts family members were recognized in street names as their farms were developed. Sena and Aileen Streets were named for Sena Aileen Mounts by husband, William Wright. Alice Street was named for Sena’s sister, the daughter of Mattie Haynes Mounts.
Crow street was named for Crow Wright, William’s father who built the Opera House. William also named Gober Street for Mattie Haynes Mounts’ pioneer friend, J.W. Gober. Haynes Street honored Mattie’s father, the Rev. John Haynes. Gregg Street was a nod to William Gregg, Emma Belle Mounts’ first husband and owner of the Gregg Ranch.
Mounts Street honored the Mounts family farm. Houses at 305 and 403 Mounts are mirror images of each other; 305 Mounts was the masculine version for Mattie’s son, Robert, and 403 was the feminine version for Mattie.
Bradley Street was named for County Judge and syndicate member Stephen Bradley. William H. Ponder named Ponder Street for himself when he developed his share of the syndicate’s land.
Bryan Street was originally Lula Street. Lula lost her namesake in 1916 after orator and early Democratic party leader, William Jennings Bryan, visited Denton.
Egan Street was named for William Egan, Denton County Sheriff from 1868-78.
Fry Street was named for butcher shop owner David Fry. His brother, Sheriff William Fry, left retirement to save Denton from the Story gang.
World War I hero Walker Jagoe renamed a section of Malone Street to Jagoe when he platted the Jagoe addition.
Seddie and Tom Lovell sold their land to create the Lovell addition, naming Normal Street to honor early Normal faculty members who built there. Tom was the Scottish immigrant who built the 1896 Courthouse that still stands in the Square today.
Marietta Street honored Dr. W.H. Cowan’s wife, Marietta. Their house still stands at 1806 West Oak. Scripture Street was a bow to grocery store owner Redge Scripture, who lived on Scripture hill.
Malone and Welch Streets paid homage to early pioneer families. Col. Otis Welch was one of Denton’s founders.
Brian Morrison contributed research to this article. Land records were also used. Annetta Ramsay, Ph.D. and Randy Hunt have lived and worked in Denton for many years.