Months after a contracted assessment of Lake Dallas’ internal government identified “toxic elements” and the city completed a $38,000 settlement with a former employee, Mayor Andi Nolan says officials are moving forward to address workplace issues and turnover.
Nolan, who has spent over five years as a council member and multiple years as mayor pro tem, was appointed Lake Dallas mayor in June. Her appointment came not long after a flurry of high-ranking departures, with the city’s former mayor and police chief leaving and its city manager being let go — all in the span of three months.
In addition to Nolan’s appointment, the city hired Kandace Lesley as city manager Sept. 1 to help right the ship. The city has yet to name a new police chief after Daniel Carolla’s retirement, as Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner served as the interim chief for Lake Dallas while the two cities’ police departments studied the possibility of a merger. Corinth recently pulled out of that agreement.
Lake Dallas’ recent turnover came in the wake of a $30,000 assessment conducted by Lion Strategy Group, a Fort Worth-based consulting company. Beginning in December, the firm conducted weeks of interviews with current and former Lake Dallas employees in addition to community members. The end result was a 47-page report, released to city officials in February and to the public in May.
The report identified substantial issues, including “toxic elements,” “mean girl behavior” and an “unhealthy work environment.” It directly stated, “The general problem is that negative leaders are negatively affecting the wellbeing and work performance of their employees.”
Lake Dallas City Council voted unanimously to let go of City Manager John Cabrales about two weeks after receiving the report. In April, Carolla retired, followed by Mayor Michael Barnhart’s resignation in May.
Just days later, council members authorized interim City Manager Mike Wilson — a Lion Strategy Group partner who was hired for a transitional period — to negotiate a settlement with former Lake Dallas permit technician Glenda Cowling, who was dismissed in February after about three years with the city.
According to the settlement agreement, Cowling — represented by Dallas law firm Kilgore & Kilgore — alleged discrimination based on age, disability and retaliation, which would put the city in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Texas Labor Code. She filed a formal charge of discrimination in March and signed the $38,000 settlement in June.
Cowling, reached Wednesday, said she believes there’s still “unfinished business” in Lake Dallas. While she didn’t want to get into specifics of her time at the city, she said she was harassed by multiple employees who still work there. She said she believes the city needs to make more personnel changes before it can completely move forward.
“Let’s get some fresh people in there and stop dragging up the past — that’s the way I would sum it up,” Cowling said. “I really have faith in the City Council, and I have the highest respect for Andi. … They can go forward if they complete the Lion Group report.”
Included in the report were accounts from multiple anonymous interviewees regarding bullying and troubles faced in the workplace.
“Many members reported open bullying of team members. When incidents have been reported, they were told it would be addressed, but the behavior continues,” Page 7 reads. “One member of the organization reported that working for the city has been a ‘Living Hell’ due to the repeated bullying and harassment. Stated they have been targeted for their age and physical limitations.”
Cowling declined to expand on her allegations referenced in the settlement or the settlement process itself. Nolan also declined to talk about the settlement in depth, saying it took place after her council term expired but before she was appointed mayor, and that she wasn’t in the closed sessions where that discussion took place.
“I love Glenda, she’s a wonderful person,” Nolan said. “That’s one of those things that’s behind us from what was going on before. It’s not what’s going on in our city now, I can assure you.”
Nolan acknowledged the issues brought up in the report and said the ensuing personnel changes have ended up being positive for the city.
“As soon as we got the report we realized where the strengths were, but also where the weaknesses were that we wanted to correct and make right,” she said. “We took that to heart. … We chose to look for a new city manager, and there were some other positions [that left].”
The hiring process to find a new city manager earlier this year was also conducted by Lion Strategy Group, using analytics in conjunction with city staff and citizen interviews. With past administration experience at multiple cities, Nolan said Lesley made a good fit.
“[Lesley] knows about the struggles that we’ve had, but she also sees the good our city has,” Nolan said. “After the interview, I felt a renewed excitement … I was like, wow, I think things are really going to change. She’s a very different candidate.”
Despite those struggles, Lesley said her mindset isn’t going to be any different with this job.
“My approach really hasn’t changed,” Lesley said. “My personality is one of a change agent. … I just expressed to them my excitement of being here and why this wasn’t something that was going to frighten me, because I felt like I have enough experience and exposure.”
Nolan said she believes the “ship has been righted” in regards to the turnover and negative workplace environment, in large part due to the Lion Strategy Group report.
“I think the report gave [employees] a chance to be heard, with the anonymousness of it,” Nolan said. “They could speak openly, and they didn’t have to worry about any repercussions. … It just feels like a more positive, happier place.”