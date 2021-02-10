Lake Dallas police officers arrested two people on murder charges in connection with a 38-year-old man’s death on Saturday, according to a social media post from the department.
The Lake Dallas Police Department responded to an active shooter call around 2:27 a.m. Saturday at Lakeshore Apartments, 300 E. Swisher Road.
The release from Lake Dallas police says officers located Michael Darrough, 38, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The Lake Cities Fire Department took him to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled “Michell Darrough” died by homicide due to gunshot wounds around 2:55 a.m. Neither the medical examiner’s office nor Lake Dallas police responded to calls to clarify the spelling of the victim’s name.
According to the medical examiner, Darrough lived at Lakeshore Apartments. Both homicides reported in the city this year have occurred there.
Two people were arrested later on Saturday in Dallas in connection with Darrough’s death. Shineisha Mann, 42, and Lindsey Crumpton II, 34, were each booked into the Denton County Jail on Sunday, charged with murder.
Jail records show Mann is from Dallas and Crumpton is from Washington. They’re each being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
This is the second homicide investigation for the Lake Dallas Police Department this year. Officers arrested James Odin Matei, 44, on a murder charge in January. He allegedly killed his brother Eugene Gheorge Mateiu at Lakeshore Apartments, where they both lived.
The Police Department did not respond to multiple calls for comment Wednesday.