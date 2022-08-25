20210211_drc_stock_LakeDallas_02.JPG
A 22-acre, mixed-use residential and retail development headed for Lake Dallas is one step closer to getting the green light after a land rezoning request was recommended for approval last week.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended that the Lake Dallas City Council approve seller Charlsie Boliver Revocable Trust’s request to rezone the tract northeast of the intersection of East Swisher Road and North Shady Shores Road following a public hearing Aug. 18. The development would include a multifamily apartment complex with 390 one- and two-bedroom units and 805 parking spaces.

