A 22-acre, mixed-use residential and retail development headed for Lake Dallas is one step closer to getting the green light after a land rezoning request was recommended for approval last week.
The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended that the Lake Dallas City Council approve seller Charlsie Boliver Revocable Trust’s request to rezone the tract northeast of the intersection of East Swisher Road and North Shady Shores Road following a public hearing Aug. 18. The development would include a multifamily apartment complex with 390 one- and two-bedroom units and 805 parking spaces.
Resident support for the project was mixed during the hearing, with the majority of those within 200 feet of the property — nine of the 13 who submitted opinions — opposing the redevelopment.
“Traffic on Swisher is already horrible,” resident Kristina Lent wrote in her opposition form. “The existing apartments have been bad enough. Lake Dallas does not need more apartments!”
Several residents in opposition also cited increased traffic, density and strain on city services as reasons they opposed the development. Two of the three in favor pointed to the increased tax revenue the project would bring, while another said they felt the rezoning would be “good for the city.” One nearby resident said they were neutral to the redevelopment.
The undisclosed developer declined to provide more details on the project since it is still undergoing the city approval process, according to Mathias Haubert of Bohler Engineering, who submitted the redevelopment plans. Requests for comment from the Planning & Zoning Commission were unreturned as of Thursday afternoon.
The project is expected to go before the Lake Dallas City Council for final approval next month.
