A 44-year-old Lake Dallas man was booked into the Denton County Jail on Sunday morning, accused of killing his brother, local authorities said Monday.
A news release from the Lake Dallas Police Department said the department is investigating a homicide after officers from Lake Dallas and the Hickory Creek Police Department responded to a shooting call around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived at the Lakeshore Apartments at 300 E. Swisher Road and found 47-year-old Eugene Gheorge Mateiu dead. They took one person into custody at the scene, according to the report.
Lt. Mark Stone with the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lake Dallas Police Department said they charged James Odin Matei with murder in the death of his older brother.
Stone said Matei has changed his name a couple of times, including dropping the letter U in Mateiu, which he said is the last name listed on his identification.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s public portal shows Eugene Mateiu died due to a gunshot wound to the face around 6:35 a.m. and ruled his death a homicide.
James Odin Matei was booked into the Denton County Jail on Sunday, and booking records Monday morning showed the suspect’s name listed as Ovidiu Mateiu. He was still in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Stone said both brothers lived at the Lake Dallas apartment but declined to say if anyone else was inside the home, citing the ongoing investigation.
Eugene Mateiu’s death is the first homicide investigation in Lake Dallas since Dec. 2, 2019, when Barry DeGeorge of Normangee allegedly shot and killed Zachary Johnson, a tow truck driver, as he and a co-worker were repossessing a Nissan.
An announcement hearing for DeGeorge had been reset several times in 2020, much like other cases as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed pause on jury trials. Denton County court records show an announcement hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 27.