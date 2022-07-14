LAKE DALLAS — The Lake Dallas City Council has made its decision: The city’s public library will stay funded at least through the next fiscal year, but with the compromise that its budget will likely be reduced.
The issue at hand
Council members reached their consensus at Thursday night’s meeting, during which the Lake Dallas Library got its own agenda item. For the city’s upcoming budget year, talks on how to allocate funds kicked off with a budget workshop in May, and it wasn’t long before the library got placed in the spotlight.
Council member Adam Peabody made the suggestion that the city look into cutting library services as a cost-saving measure. Major parts of his proposal included doing away with book rentals while moving classes and computers elsewhere. With the city facing tough financial decisions, he called the library a “luxury we can no longer afford.”
As residents began catching wind of the idea, discussion swirled in the community and on social media. Several people came to the library’s defense, leading to the revival of Friends of the Lake Dallas Library.
The city also held multiple town halls on the issue, giving residents the chance to weigh in. According to a line in Thursday’s agenda item, they had a clear consensus: “Several citizens from the Lake Cities area expressed their desire to continue to fund library services either in full or in programming only.”
Decisive council meeting
Six members of the public spoke on the library at Thursday’s meeting, prior to the council’s compromise. Four of them supported a continuation of the library services, making arguments that the space is essential and that solutions are available to fund it.
One resident, a member of the Friends of the Lake Dallas Library, pleaded for the organization to have one more year to show how it can support the library. She added she would try to get the other Lake Cities involved, including Corinth and Hickory Creek.
Included in Thursday’s agenda were three general options for council members: funding the library, defunding the library or a third option that would see it funded for one more year “only to allow the Friends of Library the opportunity to re-engage and develop and maintain donation campaigns.” The library would then be evaluated again for the 2023-24 budget year.
“Just give us a year to start with,” the woman said. “You’ve noticed the enthusiasm that you’ve generated just by the thought. If we have another year, I think it will really be something we’ll have going.”
Terry Lantrip, a local real estate developer who’s actively kept track of the city’s affairs in recent years, took a different approach. He said that while he appreciates the city’s tough financial position, it “didn’t get to this point overnight.” He said bad decisions, specifically when it comes to past employees, have cost the city money, leading to difficult choices now.
“I hope those bad decisions don’t affect you guys tonight as far as the library goes,” Lantrip said. “Our library needs our support. We have a lot of low-income people who live in our town and they definitely use the library, as well as the kids.”
But two other residents focused on the city’s other needs, saying the library shouldn’t be prioritized over pressing infrastructure issues. One speaker said the library isn’t worth anything if the roads to get to it aren’t usable. Another said she would even personally donate to the library because she thinks it has value, but that concerns like roads and drainage have to be put higher.
“I’m really worried about our infrastructure,” the woman said. “Our city money has to go to make sure we can live here first.”
Council’s decision
The six council members seemed to have varying stances on the library and what issues should be prioritized, but ultimately, they reached a unanimous decision to fund the library for fiscal year 2022-23 before reevaluating it the following year. Council members also reached a consensus to reduce the library’s budget, but specifics on those cuts won’t come until later in the budget process.
Lake Dallas Mayor Andi Nolan was not present at the meeting, but sent in a written statement. As the first “speaker” of the night, her statement thanked Peabody for “coming up with a creative solution in an attempt to save the city money.”
“I don’t think shutting the library down is the best solution at this time,” Nolan wrote, “but I do think there should be budget cuts for the library, as there will be in other departments, including the city council budget.”
The rest of the council more or less echoed that idea, suggesting it wouldn’t be fair to the community members who have supported the library to outright defund it.
“I’m personally on board with funding the library, but I don’t know that I’m on board with funding the library at the current level,” Rudy Glynn Vrba said. “I don’t know where I’m going to propose that money be cut from, whether it’s from staff or maybe not getting new supplies this year, and then seeing where the Friends of the Library and other revenue sources are able to pick up that slack.”
One major point discussed by the council was that any donations from Friends of the Lake Dallas Library could only be put toward things like books and materials. The city needs to fund staffing costs itself, which total over $200,000 for the five-person crew.
Council member Megan Ray, who said she is “not a proponent for closing the library at all,” did say the city has “crumbling infrastructure” that needs to be fixed. She, too, went with the same option.
“If I could kick and scream my way, I would pick [fully funding library services],” Ray said. “We do need streets, we do need drainage, we need everything else. But I want to give everybody the opportunity to try and ignite the fires again.”
Peabody, who has drawn the ire of residents for his original proposal to cut library services, ended up speaking last and making the motion to approve the compromise option. He said Lake Dallas made a mistake by overfunding the library in the first place, which all but eliminated funding help from outside sources.
“I think by overfunding the libraries we have, we’ve taken away any need to partner with the community in keeping the library going,” Peabody said. “There’s no incentive for other cities to pitch in their money, because Lake Dallas has it covered. Friends of the Library dwindled because we didn’t need them. We just funded it.”
Peabody said the library isn’t as essential as police, fire or streets, but said it’s “obviously an important resource to a portion of our community” that he “doesn’t want to take away.”
“I do think we should make a cut and let the community stand in the gap,” Peabody said. “What that cut is — I guess we determine that at the next meeting.”