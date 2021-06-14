How Lake Dallas could have the next Denton County growth surge

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in the May/June 2021 edition of Denton County magazine.
The first time Michael Barnhart asked for a coffee refill in a tiny Lake Dallas cafe, he was told to get up and pour it himself, then take the pot to each table and top off everyone else’s cup.
“Before I could sit down and finish my drink, I was friends with everyone there,” said Barnhart, now serving as mayor some 21 years after moving to this small town of 8,000 on Lewisville Lake. “That’s when I fell in love with Lake Dallas.”
The way he sees it, everyone in Lake Dallas still knows everyone’s name. If you’re a newcomer to a shop or restaurant, you can bet you’ll be remembered the next time you come by.
A bridge spanning Lewisville Lake connects Lake Dallas to locales north and east, making it easier than ever to discover the community and stay a while.
City leaders have big plans to attract developers.
“Lake Dallas is on the rise and reinventing itself day by day,” said Lancine Bentley, the city’s community development coordinator. “Main Street is a gem waiting to be polished.”
In support of local businesses, city staff knocked on doors during the pandemic, encouraging the owners to apply for federal money to help them get through the economic downturn. This past year, more than $424,000 in grants was disbursed to two dozen Lake Dallas business owners.
An expert in retailing is helping the city find ways to attract businesses to the charm and affordability of Lake Dallas. The goal is to develop the downtown area into a walkable destination. Broadband is being expanded to support business development, said Michael Mayberry, a developer and chairman of the city’s Community Development Corporation.
“Lake Dallas has so much potential, it’s crazy,” he said. “Partnering with developers to revitalize downtown is important. The city is going to look very different in the next five years.”
Today, storefronts are being built with plans for retail on the ground floor and upper-level living space. Sidewalks interspersed with brick pavers and decorative streetlights have been added. Main Street has been reconstructed to include a star motif inlaid in decorative brick.
Two blocks over, on an acre of shady pecan trees, a white picket fence surrounds a collection of homes that has gained fame as a unique village of tiny homes, evoking the simpler life.
The city is sprucing up downtown. Since 2019, the Lake Dallas Community Development Corporation has purchased $1 million in properties on and adjacent to Main Street with plans to demolish some non-historic structures. Officials will make the locations site-ready for development and are focused on adding green space and public parking downtown. Business improvement grants are available, allowing the owners to renovate with attractive new storefronts.
Renae Richardson of Sanger, who opened Market Street Mercantile in Lake Dallas a year ago, said she is happy to see young mothers with strollers visiting her unique one-stop gift boutique featuring crafts, clothing and food items.
“Lake Dallas has a bright future ahead,” she said.
Residents enjoy Willow Grove Park, a beautiful, treed city park on Army Corps of Engineers land with sites for camping near the lake. At Market and Alamo streets, plans are being made to renovate the old water tower as a lighted centerpiece for a downtown pocket park and public space for concerts and other events. The annual July Fourth fireworks show is scheduled to return to Lake Dallas this summer. Plus, the farmers market has moved to a more central location in front of City Hall at 212 Main St.
The city has a rich history. The area was first occupied in 1852 and was called French Settlement. Families settled there for its water, timber and farmland. In 1881, the community adopted the name Garza, possibly named after the chief of a crew that laid track through the area in 1881 for the Dallas and Wichita Railway.
After the impoundment of the lake in the 1920s, residents renamed their community Lake Dallas. Its population increased from 489 in 1940 to 1,431 in 1970, reflecting the additional use of the Garza-Little Elm Reservoir (now Lewisville Lake). In 1965, Lake Dallas was incorporated.
Norman Beaty, 65, who has worked at Lake Dallas Hardware since he was 16, remembers hanging out near the water tower when it sported the high school’s Falcons logo. He met his wife, Marilyn, when she came to shop in the store. They married 47 years ago this June and raised their two children in Lake Dallas. Last year was the hardware store’s busiest year yet, as customers — homebound due to COVID-19 — came in for help on their home projects.
Beaty recalled that in the 1970s, most of the roads were dirt when fishermen set up their summer cottages. He used to blow up air mattresses for children headed to the lake.
One of his 10 grandchildren caught 24 crappies just the other day.
“I had to get him an extra bucket,” he said. “Things are different, but they’re the same, too.”
For more information, visit LakeDallas.com.