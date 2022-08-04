Duck Inn Again

Duck Inn Again owners Todd Matthes and Susan Howard are selling Howard’s family-recipe hushpuppies by the dozen at Lake Dallas Farmers Market.

 Paul Witwer/For the DRC

LAKE DALLAS — The beloved but long-shuttered Lake Dallas restaurant Duck Inn is back under a new name selling at the Lake Dallas Farmers Market the original hushpuppies that made it famous.

Earlier this year, Susan Howard, granddaughter of the original Duck Inn owner, and her husband, Todd Matthes, started a new business called Duck Inn Again. They are selling the original hushpuppies that were sold at Duck Inn for 50 years before it closed in 1998. Another restaurateur tried reviving the Duck Inn name in the early 2000s but the restaurant closed again in 2007.

Hushpuppies

Duck Inn Again sells frozen hushpuppies by the dozen in Lake Dallas.

