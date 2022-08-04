LAKE DALLAS — The beloved but long-shuttered Lake Dallas restaurant Duck Inn is back under a new name selling at the Lake Dallas Farmers Market the original hushpuppies that made it famous.
Earlier this year, Susan Howard, granddaughter of the original Duck Inn owner, and her husband, Todd Matthes, started a new business called Duck Inn Again. They are selling the original hushpuppies that were sold at Duck Inn for 50 years before it closed in 1998. Another restaurateur tried reviving the Duck Inn name in the early 2000s but the restaurant closed again in 2007.
“Everybody standing in line has their own Duck Inn story,” Howard said. “Generations of people have stories saying, ‘My grandparents brought me here when I was a kid.’”
In 1945, Aubrey Howard and his wife, Nellie, started selling catfish and hushpuppies out of their house to around eight people a day. Howard built the house on land that previously had hosted a bait and tackle shop called Duck Inn and decided to stick with the name for their budding restaurant. The Howards continued to renovate their home into a restaurant that could fit nearly 300 people before it closed.
When Susan Howard’s mother died in 2015, she had some regrets about how the business ended and selling the property that sits on Lake Dallas’ Main Street, she said.
“My family goes way back [in Lake Dallas],” Howard said. “My dad was responsible for getting the first bank in town, and he was also responsible for getting a high school in Lake Dallas. It’s my family’s legacy, and I don’t want to see that gone.”
Since Howard does not own the building where Duck Inn used to be, she secured a spot at the Lake Dallas Farmers Market in June to sell the hushpuppies. Matthes said that within the first 20 minutes of the first day, they sold out of 120 dozen hushpuppies. The following week, they sold just under 300 dozen.
“We put out that we were selling the hushpuppies on Facebook,” Matthes said. “And we were afraid to put it on Facebook because we knew that as soon as we opened the floodgate, we weren’t sure how many people were going to see us.”
Howard said the hushpuppy recipe has been in the family since before her grandmother moved to Lake Dallas in 1945. Using the original recipe, Matthes and Howard made and rolled all of the hushpuppies by hand. Eventually, the demand became too high, and they had to buy a machine to help with the process.
After selling at the farmers market for the past couple of months, Duck Inn Again’s owners want to expand their business to other markets, grocery stores and restaurants, Howard said. Their goal is for a new generation of people to experience their famous hushpuppies.
Howard and Matthes are not planning on opening the Duck Inn restaurant again, but “nothing is off the table,” she said.
Duck Inn Again sells hushpuppies at the Lake Dallas Farmers Market, in front of Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St., every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, or until they sell out. The frozen hushpuppies are $6.50 for one dozen or $12 for two dozen.