Lake Dallas Mayor Michael Barnhart announced his resignation at Thursday night’s City Council meeting, adding the position to other major city roles that have been vacated in recent months.
Reached Friday afternoon, Lake Dallas interim City Manager Mike Wilson confirmed Barnhart’s resignation. The next steps are still being determined, Wilson said, and he declined to comment on whether that could include an election for a new mayor.
“The mayor did announce his resignation at the council meeting last night, effective immediately,” Wilson said. “I know that there’s a couple of options, but we’ve had to research to see what direction we have to go. … We’ll be doing that as a priority, consulting with legal to make sure it’s accordance with city charter.”
Barnhart’s term was set to expire in May 2022. In recent months, key city staff positions have been vacated as well, including city manager and police chief. Former City Manager John Cabrales was replaced by interim Wilson, while Police Chief Daniel Carolla retired from his position.
Barnhart could not be reached for comment Friday.