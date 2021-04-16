A Lake Dallas man charged with aggravated kidnapping in a Denton incident earlier this month is now being charged with two counts of the offense, according to Denton County records.
Arique Bagby, 28, was arrested on April 4 in connection to an aggravated kidnapping in Denton the day prior. A woman told police she was walking her dog in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court when the driver of an SUV pointed a gun at her and told her to get in. She complied and was able to escape after a short distance.
A Corinth police spokesperson confirmed Bagby is facing another aggravated kidnapping charge for one of the Corinth incidents. On April 5, Deputy Chief Frank Padgett of the Denton Police Department said all three women were out walking or jogging in neighborhoods when a driver approached them, telling them to get into the car.
A woman in Corinth told police around 11:30 a.m. on April 4 that she noticed a vehicle stop near Oakmont and Park Palisades drives while she was out for a jog. According to a news release, the driver pointed a handgun at her and told her to get in.
Capt. Jimmie Gregg, a spokesperson for the Corinth Police Department, said Bagby is facing charges in the first reported kidnapping attempt.
The Denton and Corinth Police Departments collaborated and worked from tips from the Denton-area community to find the described suspect vehicle. Bagby was a suspect in two attempted kidnappings involving two more women in Corinth that weekend.
Prior to his arrest Sunday, a second woman in Corinth called 911 to report a man attempted to lure her into his car around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Bagby is also facing two charges of assault against a public servant for incidents that happened Wednesday. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to calls for more information Friday afternoon.
Denton County Jail records show he’s still booked into the jail. His bond, originally set at $502,500, is now at just over $3 million.
In total, Bagby is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of assault against a public servant and driving while intoxicated. He was initially arrested April 4 by Denton police on a DWI charge when police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle around Old Alton Road and Teasley Lane.