A new, interactive map for Lake Dallas residents provides information on public works projects on the city's website.
The map shows street, sidewalk, drainage, parks and other city projects being planned or under construction and offers timeline and other information about them. The map also shows recently completed projects.
Residents are encouraged to use the city's Request Tracker system to report potholes and other problems, such as stagnant water.
The map is online at lakedallas.com/PublicWorks.