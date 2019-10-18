The City of Denton has issued a boil notice for residences and businesses that are south of Interstate 35E, north of Highland Park Road, west of Kendolph Drive and east of Western Boulevard.
The notice comes after a cross-contamination between a stormwater pond and a water distribution system near Apogee Stadium on the University of North Texas campus.
The lines were isolated and flushed Thursday, and a sample of the water was sent to a lab for testing, said Ryan Adams, a spokesperson for the city. Officials expect to get water testing results Friday afternoon.
Residents should boil water rigorously for at least two minutes before most uses, like washing hands or drinking, according to the city’s notice.
Two UNT residence halls were impacted, Mean Green Village and Victory Hall. The water could only be used to flush toilets, according to an administrative announcement sent to campus. Because of the impact, Champs Cafeteria was closed Thursday night.
UNT staff first reported the contamination around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. City officials will alert residents when the water is safe to consume.