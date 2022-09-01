Pool party

Denton’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2205 on Sunset Street has a pool on its property, plus a recently renovated canteen, so veterans held a pool party for Labor Day 2021.

 Courtesy photo/Tina Farley

Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday to observe Labor Day.

The Denton County Transportation Authority’s buses and the A-train will not run Monday. GoZone service will operate during its holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you