Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday to observe Labor Day.
The Denton County Transportation Authority’s buses and the A-train will not run Monday. GoZone service will operate during its holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Public safety personnel will be on duty and available via the Denton Police Department non-emergency number at (940) 439-8181 or, for emergencies, via 911.
Curbside trash, recycling and other curbside collections will resume Tuesday. Collections will move forward by one day next week. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday. The holiday collection schedule is available at www.dentonrecycles.com.
Utility customer service will be unavailable during the holiday. To report a utility service emergency, call utilities dispatch at (940) 349-7000.
Animal Services and the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center will be closed and resume regular hours Tuesday. For animal-related non-emergencies, call (940) 349-8181 and select option 8. In case of an emergency, call 911.
Public libraries will be closed Monday and resume regular hours Tuesday. City recreation centers and senior centers will also be closed.
Water Works Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and the Denton Natatorium Leisure Pool will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The North Lakes Driving Range will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Airport administrative offices will be closed, but flight services will remain available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield will remain open 24 hours per day.
City of Denton facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.
