Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday to observe Labor Day.
The Denton County Transportation Authority’s A-train and most buses will not run, except for the Mean Green Night Rider Campus Shuttle and the Lyft program for the University of North Texas, as well as the Highland Village Lyft program.
Report a utility emergency to 940-349-7000 and a public safety emergency to 911.
In addition, the Denton Police Department can be reached at 940-349-8181 for non-emergencies.
All libraries will continue to be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. Modified library services, including drive-up services, will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Crews will not pick up curbside trash, recycling or yard waste Monday. Collection routes will move forward one day next week. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices will be closed Monday, but the air traffic control tower and flight services will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The airfield remains open 24 hours.
The Denton Record-Chronicle offices close at noon Friday, Sept. 4, and reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.