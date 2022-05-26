Rabies has been confirmed in a stray cat in northeast Krum, and Denton County Public Health officials want anyone potentially exposed to the animal between May 8 and May 18 to contact the department immediately.
DCPH announced the rabies case via a Thursday afternoon news release. In partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services, rabies was confirmed in one cat in northeast Krum, "within the Dove Meadows community," the release states.
"Area residents with potential exposure to a stray cat near Cory Court between May 8th and May 18th are being notified via emergency alert phone notifications," the release states. "Individuals who were potentially exposed are encouraged to contact DCPH immediately at 940-349-2909 to speak with an epidemiology investigator."
DCPH director Matt Richardson stated in the release that rabies is a rare disease in domestic pets, but if contracted by humans is almost always fatal.
"We want to know if anyone was exposed to this cat between these dates so they can begin a rabies vaccination series immediately," Richardson stated.
According to the release, exposure could have included the cat nipping, biting, scratching or licking. In general, DCPH recommends leaving wildlife and unknown animals alone, vaccinating pets and contacting a health care provider in the event of bites, scratches or similar exposure to an animal.