Krum fire
Buy Now

First responders were evacuating Krum residents as a precaution after a fire started in the area of Big Sky Trail and Jackson Road.

 Courtesy image/@ehuddle via Twitter

First responders evacuated Krum residents Thursday as a precaution after a fire started in the area of Big Sky Trail and Jackson Road in Krum.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags