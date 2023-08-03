First responders evacuated Krum residents Thursday as a precaution after a fire started in the area of Big Sky Trail and Jackson Road in Krum.
The Denton County Office of Emergency Management asked residents to avoid the area as the Krum Fire Department worked to put out the fire.
In a 1:39 p.m. update, the Texas A&M Forest Service estimated the fire covered 72 acres. An earlier estimate said 50 acres.
Eric Hutmacher, Denton County Office of Emergency Management director, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the fire threatened 25 structures, but none were affected by the fire. Hutmacher also said there were no reports of citizen or firefighter injuries.
Multiple agencies worked with the Forest Service using firefighting aircrafts. The fire was at 75% containment as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Forest Service.
Personnel from Krum, the Forest Service, Argyle, Justin, Flower Mound, Lake Cities, Ponder, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Denton County Office of Emergency Management and Denton County Fire Marshals all responded to the fire.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Thursday for Denton County and many others along Interstate 35 from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. This means fires can rapidly ignite and persist due to hot, dry conditions.
Additionally, Denton County was still under a burn ban as of Thursday afternoon.
Apart from avoiding open burning, the National Weather Service warns to secure loose chains on trailers, avoid parking or driving over tall grass, avoid tossing lit cigarettes on the ground and avoid outdoor welding.
In addition to those actions, Hutmacher also warned of being careful when using grills and to not dump hot coals onto the ground. Experts suggest dunking coals in water until fully cooled.
“We’re just asking residents to please be vigilant and cognizant of trying to keep our firefighters from going out,” Hutmacher said. “We want residents to be vigilant in mitigating wildland threats and making sure we’re doing simple things ... just mitigating factors.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.