The team at Sonic 4699 in Krum is among the top 12 finalists in a national internal competition, Sonic announced on Instagram last week.
The crew will move on to the final round of the 2021 Dr. Pepper Sonic Games in August. The annual games challenge stores in performance and knowledge through mystery shops, Sonic trivia and store audits. Beginning with 500 semifinalists, the pool is narrowed to 50 and eventually 12, who go on to compete against one another at the Games’ national convention.
The Krum team watched the Instagram Live feed announcing the finalists together Thursday, and when their store was named, the roar was deafening, owner Jon Gumfory said.
“It was like you could hear nothing inside the store, everyone started screaming,” Gumfory said.
The Krum location, which Jon’s uncle, Gene, opened more than 20 years ago, has made it to the top 300 before, but this is the closest they have come to the top spot, Gumfory said.
The finalists typically travel to a central Sonic for the convention, where seven team members from each store compete. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, judges will instead come to the top 12’s drive-ins, where they will evaluate them individually to determine the winner.
The Krum team will compete sometime in mid-to-late August.