Alan Chamberlain had his eye on the old R.L. Cole grain elevator in Krum for years. As a Denton native and a lover of unique spaces, the tower's timeless architecture had long drawn his interest.
Two years after Chamberlain was told by the silo's owner that it wasn't for sale, Chamberlain's well repairman — who owned the Quonset hut next door to the structure — informed him the tower was going to market.
"The Realtor said he could show it to me the next Saturday, and I said 'No, I need to see it today,'" Chamberlain said. "He gave me a tour, and it blew my mind."
Chamberlain purchased the silo in 2017, planning to use it as a private space for family gatherings and continue the former owners' work renovating it during his semi-retirement.
Though he initially had no plans to buy the adjacent property, he received a call from the owner of the Quonset hut, who wanted to sell him the space and the 3-acre lot that came with it. Though he had reservations at first, Chamberlain bought it — and soon after, the concept for 50 West was born.
The multipurpose venue will bring live music, private celebrations and other events to Krum's historic downtown. With burger and barbeque restaurant Smoke & Fire opening next door — headed up by Mike Barnett of Denton Independent Hamburger Co. — and restaurant staff helping run concessions, the venue will offer a space for community gatherings on a scale unmatched in the area.
Important to the spirit of 50 West is its focus on honoring Krum heritage. Though it offers modern amenities such as state-of-the-art stage and sound equipment and a massive projection screen for movies and other content, its design is a nod to the land's legacy. Situated just on the other side of the railroad tracks and next to the historic downtown strip at 150 W. McCart St., the venue's open arena for outdoor events is ringed by modified storage containers that mimic boxcars.
The hut, which seats 400, features wooden picnic tables that accent the raw space. An antique pickup is parked just next to the hut, a relic from Texas A&M University's old experimental farm. Taken together, the elements create a rustic, down-home atmosphere that's as at home in downtown Krum as the silo that towers above it.
"It's going to be local, and it's going to start out country and go from there," Chamberlain said. "I want it to be a very family-friendly place I can bring my kids and grandkids."
Like Chamberlain, the space is no-frills. A graduate of the University of North Texas, the 62-year-old has a background in construction, having founded Denton Trinity Roofing while working his way through college in 1980.
Chamberlain originally envisioned the Quonset hut as a downtown restaurant but, given the expanse of the land that came with it, began to think bigger. With the help of his three daughters and friends, 50 West started to take shape.
"My father-in-law was a grain wheat farmer, and I'm a blue-collar guy," Chamberlain said. "This just kind of married a lot of things for me."
The concrete tower itself was first built in 1927, constructed to replace a smaller wood and galvanized steel elevator operated by the R.L. Cole Grain and Elevator Co. After Ralph L. Cole's death in 1948, his son Weldon operated the business, and it remained in the family for some time before being sold to Harpool Seed Co. The silo eventually passed into private ownership, where two separate owners embarked on renovations to convert the space into a residence.
Visitors to 50 West won't get to see the inside of the silo. Though he's considering the possibility of eventually allowing private dinners on the first floor, the structure remains, for now, a personal fortress.
But as for 50 West, it's ready to welcome North Texans with cold beer and Texas tunes. The venue's soft opening March 11 will feature a performance from Jarod Grice complete with yard games and is free to the public (Chamberlain recommends bringing a coat and a lawn chair, but no outside refreshments). Its first ticketed event with Acoustic Journey is March 18, followed by Raised Right Men on March 25.
Though March will mostly feature a few food trucks and courtyard entertainment on Fridays, Smoke & Fire will open in April, and the courtyard will be open Monday through Saturday, with live music on weekends. Chamberlain plans for full, regular operations in May.
To learn more about the venue or book an event, visit 50 West's website.