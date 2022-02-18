A grand jury on Thursday indicted a man from Krum who allegedly drove drunk and killed another driver.
Damon Brown, 52, was indicted on one count of murder at the Denton County Courts Building Thursday. Brown is accused of driving while intoxicated on Oct. 22, 2021 and crashing into another driver, a 34-year-old man from Aubrey.
The victim, Aman Jason Qureshi, was found dead at the scene at Jim Christal Road and Western Boulevard around 2 a.m., and Brown was also taken to a hospital with injuries. Brown was in the hospital for a couple of weeks being treated for his injuries after being ejected from his car.
Instead of being charged with intoxication manslaughter, Brown was charged with murder because he had a history of driving while intoxicated.
The Denton Police Department in November said Brown has been convicted of DWI three times, making the offense in October a felony under statute enhancements. Denton County records show Brown was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2000 for driving while intoxicated, three or more convictions.
Brown faces life in prison if convicted. He posted a $100,000 bail on Nov. 9, 2021, one day after he was booked into the Denton County Jail.
