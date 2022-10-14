Kroger and Albertsons confirmed Friday morning that the two rivals plan to merge, creating a U.S. grocery giant. In North Texas, the two companies operate about 200 supermarkets.
There is one Albertsons in Denton, specifically, on West University Drive.
On a national scale, the merger is a way to better compete on price with the largest U.S. grocer, Walmart, and on product development and sourcing with strong grocers such as H-E-B in Texas.
Kroger said in a filing Friday morning that it will pay $34.10 a share for Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion, including $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ assumed debt. Albertsons shareholders will also receive a total cash dividend of up to $4 billion. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.
Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen will continue serving as chairman and CEO of the combined company.
During their most recent fiscal years, Kroger and Albertsons brought in a combined $209.8 billion in sales. Walmart’s U.S, stores generated $218.9 billion in groceries. That excludes sales at Sam’s Club, Walmart’s chain of warehouse stores.
Together, Albertsons and Kroger have 710,000 employees and operate a total of 4,996 stores in 48 states, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers.
The combined companies would face tough scrutiny from U.S. antitrust authorities. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is already subjecting mergers to close examination, and a Kroger-Albertsons deal would join two large players that directly compete in much of the country.
“This is the type of transaction that really looks good on paper, but the actual practicality of achieving regulatory approval by the FTC could be difficult,” said Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “If you think about the store bases of the two respective entities, there is a lot of overlap in very competitive markets.”
In Dallas-Fort Worth, Albertsons is best known as the operator of Tom Thumb grocery stores and also operates its namesake stores.
In Denton County, there are Tom Thumb locations in Flower Mound, Lewisville and Trophy Club.
The Dallas-Fort Worth market would be one of the most difficult to get through an antitrust review, which is an arduous micro market examination, down to the intersection.
McMullen said Albertsons “brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores.”
But in DFW, Kroger and Albertsons have significant overlap.
In addition to Tom Thumb, Albertsons also owns Market Street, and all three brands would be reviewed along with Kroger’s locations. Together all four brands operate 195 stores in Dallas Fort Worth: Kroger operates 95 stores, Tom Thumb 60, Albertsons 31 and Market Street 9.
Together their local market share is 28% and higher than Walmart, which has been No. 1 in the market for several years with 25% from its Supercenters and 2.7% from its Neighborhood Markets, according to Chain Drug Review. Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, has a 7.24% local market share.
Several locations in Dallas-Fort Worth would likely come up for sale the same way that the 2015 merger of Albertsons and Safeway left 12 local stores needing a buyer after the FTC’s local market review.
Those stores were sold to weaker operators and some never reopened. Two years later, H-E-B was a buyer and would probably be one again depending on the properties available. That’s how H-E-B ended up with the former Albertsons store on West Northwest Highway and Midway that it turned into a Central Market in 2018 and the Uptown store on McKinney Avenue, where it also plans to open a Central Market.
Kroger is the only Dallas area grocer with employees represented by a union, and Kroger addressed labor in its press release this morning.
“This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors,” McMullen said.
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons has been studying options to boost growth, having seen sales gains during the COVID-19 pandemic cool at the same time as labor and logistics expenses have been rising.
The cost to protect Kroger debt against default rose by the most in more than three years on the news.
In February, Albertsons announced a strategic review of its businesses, which include the Acme, Tom Thumb and Shaw’s chains as well as its eponymous stores, that raised the prospect of potential disposals to help create value for shareholders.
The grocer is still almost 30% owned by Cerberus Capital Management, the New York private equity firm that first invested in the business in 2006. Albertsons emerged from Cerberus’ portfolio when it held an initial public offering in 2020.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger, meanwhile, grew less sharply than Albertsons through the coronavirus pandemic but has held on to more of its gains.
The merger would give the combined entity increased purchasing power, a sprawling shopper-loyalty program and greater heft in technology investments as online grocery sales increase. The resulting giant would be of comparable size in groceries to Walmart.
The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 32.8% to Albertsons’ closing price Wednesday before unconfirmed reports that a merger was in the works and 29.7% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price.Michelle F. Davis, Ruth David, Ed Hammond and Crystal Tse, Bloomberg News, contributed to this report.