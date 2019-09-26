Robin Meyer of Sanger has been elected governor of the Texas-Oklahoma District of Kiwanis International at the organization’s convention that was held last month Denton. Robin will begin her leadership role on Oct. 1, when Kiwanis observes its new year, according to a news release.
Meyer is a member of the Noon Kiwanis Club of Denton and has served in several Kiwanis leadership positions, including lieutenant governor, district trustee and Disaster Relief chairwoman. There are 240 clubs with more than 6,500 members in the Texas-Oklahoma District of Kiwanis, all dedicated to helping children in their communities and in communities around the world.
In Texas-Oklahoma, Kiwanis clubs support Angel League Baseball, local women’s shelters, literacy programs, provides schools supplies, disaster relief, scholarships and many other projects to help support youth in their local communities and across the world, according to the release.
For information about joining Kiwanis, visit dentonkiwanisclub.org or txokkiwanis.org.