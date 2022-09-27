Record-Chronicle Building
The Denton Record-Chronicle building on 3555 Duchess Drive, is seen on Nov. 14, 2017, in Denton, Texas. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton Record-Chronicle, Denton County’s primary local newspaper, and KERA, North Texas’ source for PBS and NPR programming, have announced they are moving toward KERA’s acquisition of the Denton Record-Chronicle. The two organizations are currently in a discovery phase, with plans to close the acquisition in 2023.

KERA offices
KERA, whose offices are located at 3000 Harry Hines Blvd. in Dallas, and the Denton Record-Chronicle have announced the planned sale of the newspaper to KERA.
