KERA, North Texas’ source for PBS and NPR programming, and the Denton Record-Chronicle, Denton County’s primary source of local news online and in print, have completed their previously announced acquisition.
As of today, the Record-Chronicle will convert to become a nonprofit organization and a wholly owned LLC operated by KERA. The Record-Chronicle will remain a local news organization headquartered in Denton and led by Publisher Bill Patterson.
“Immediately in our conversations with KERA, it was clear that this move would be to the benefit of local journalism, specifically here in Denton County,” Patterson said. “Both KERA and the Record-Chronicle are committed to serving this community and innovating the future of this industry.”
The newsrooms of the Record-Chronicle and KERA will share resources and expertise to benefit audiences across North Texas, including appearances by Denton reporters on KERA News 90.1, KERA podcasts and other platforms.
“We’re so honored to help preserve and grow the Denton Record-Chronicle,” said Nico Leone, president and chief executive officer of KERA. “Our two organizations share a common goal of keeping local news in local hands, and we’re really excited to take this step together.”
The Record-Chronicle was founded in 1903 and had been owned and managed for more than 77 years by Patterson’s family. In addition to its daily digital editions and weekly print edition, the Record-Chronicle prints and distributes the bimonthly Denton County magazine.
