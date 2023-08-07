KERA, North Texas’ source for PBS and NPR programming, and the Denton Record-Chronicle, Denton County’s primary source of local news online and in print, have completed their previously announced acquisition.

As of today, the Record-Chronicle will convert to become a nonprofit organization and a wholly owned LLC operated by KERA. The Record-Chronicle will remain a local news organization headquartered in Denton and led by Publisher Bill Patterson.

