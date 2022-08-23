watchdog11_14met
Buy Now

Gender Queer was removed from Keller ISD after a parent complained. Not My Idea was held up by state lawmakers in session as an example of a book on racism that troubled them.

 Dave Lieber

Keller school officials adopted new guidelines for reviewing and removing books from schools during a contentious Monday meeting.

The majority of a raucous crowd of commentators raised concerns that the board was imposing restrictions on materials for political reasons and to alienate certain populations of students, such as LGBTQ children and teens.

Recommended for you