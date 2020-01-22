Keep Denton Beautiful seeks individuals and groups to help with the annual Great American Cleanup on Saturday, March 21.
Work begins at 9 a.m. at locations around Denton and ends with free lunch and a party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center in Quakertown Park.
This year marks the nonprofit's 32nd to participate in the annual nationwide event. Last year, 2,400 volunteers removed 3.5 tons of trash and recycling from Denton streets, waterways and public spaces.
For more information and to sign up, visit kdb.org.