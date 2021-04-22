Lest the Texas Supreme Court say otherwise, jury trials at the Denton County Courts Building and Denton Municipal Court will resume as early as June.
After more than a year, both local courts will see jurors sit before a judge, attorneys, prosecutors and plaintiffs for jury trials for the first time since spring 2020. Many functions of everyday life, such as court, experienced scalebacks in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 last spring.
Jury trials on the docket in Denton County kept getting reset throughout the year. While it allowed parties more time to establish their defense, the 14 months without a jury trial also left parties waiting longer for justice.
“The short answer is yes. We are planning on resuming jury trials in June,” Denton County Administrative Judge Brody Shanklin said. “If the current Texas Supreme Court Order … changes post-June 1, we will obviously follow the guidelines and cancel the scheduled trials.”
Jury trials will resume in the Denton County Courts Building in June, but Shanklin said they do have a misdemeanor case that may go to trial sooner than that.
More in-person proceedings also may resume on June 1, according to a Denton County public notice. While jury trials weren’t happening, courts were conducting some in-person proceedings such as protective order hearings.
Previous safety orders maintained that judges and courts should try to hold virtual proceedings as much as possible rather than meeting in person.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order opening up Texas in March left some decisions in the justice system to those entities such as the Texas Office of Court Administration and Texas Commission on Jail Standards. On March 5, the Texas Office of Court Administration largely opened up the courts to their pre-COVID functions.
Previous orders from the OCA would say courts couldn’t hold jury trials until a certain date, which kept getting pushed back further and further. The March 5 order informed courts they could have jury trials, but they had to follow certain protocols to continue being vigilant against COVID-19.
“We have two rights at play here,” Tyler Atkinson, the presiding judge for the Denton Municipal Court, said in an email Wednesday. “The right to a jury trial and the right to confront your accuser. … Most courts have paused in-person jury trials for the last year because of the pandemic. Some have restarted jury trials remotely through Zoom. But, historically, the right to confront your accuser was understood to mean that you would be in the same physical room with them.”
Atkinson said they’re preparing to hold in-person jury trials in early summer at the municipal court. Part of that means increasing sanitization, mandating masks and encouraging social distancing.
“Jury selection will likely take place in a larger conference room, and then we will move to the courtroom for trial,” Atkinson said. “Instead of having the jurors sit side by side in the jury box, they will sit in the main sitting area in the courtroom.”
Cases at the municipal court require six jurors. Atkinson said most of the cases they have coming up are alleged moving violations, and one is an assault family violence case. Someone can go to jury trial for a speeding ticket if they express they want a jury trial.
“People think municipal court is just traffic,” but there’s more on their docket, he said.
Per the Texas Supreme Court’s 36th order, the Denton County Judiciary submitted a plan for how the court will operate.
Judges and court staff who can perform the essential parts of their job remotely can continue to do so. Staffers also have to self-monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms before going to work. Judges can require remote hearings for essential and nonessential matters.
Seating will be limited in the gallery, and seating in the courtroom has been arranged so people can be at least 6 feet apart.
For the municipal court, Atkinson said he thinks remote hearings are here to stay. He said he has heard of various municipal courts that will keep remote as an option even as in-person proceedings become more common again.
“The feedback we’ve received in Denton is that it’s more convenient for those appearing before the court to just hop on to a Zoom call during their lunch break and discuss their options, resolutions,” Atkinson said.