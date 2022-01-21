The jury trial for a man accused of shooting a Denton police officer in 2019 is scheduled to start on Monday — a month after it was first scheduled to begin.
The jury trial comes more than two years after the shooting and during a time where some jury trials in Denton County are being postponed due to the pandemic. Antwon Pinkston, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.
Pinkston allegedly shot Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez twice the night of Oct. 29, 2019, after Rodriguez pulled him and a woman over near Taco Bell, 1800 W. University Drive. Rodriguez was critically injured in the shooting and has been on line-of-duty leave ever since.
Judge Lee Ann Breading, who is presiding over the case, said in an email Friday that attorneys will be selecting jurors Monday. The process, known as voir dire, was cut short in December on the first day of trial because the attorneys realized they wouldn’t have enough jurors in the end.
Breading then reset the trial for Jan. 24.
The charge Pinkston is facing is a first-degree felony and can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Pinkston has remained in the Denton County Jail since he was first arrested in 2019.
