A jury trial for former major league pitcher John K. Wetteland, who is accused of child sex abuse, is set for Jan. 31, according to court records.
Jury trials in Denton County will resume this summer, but Wetteland won’t be on the docket until early next year. Wetteland was arrested in 2019 for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old child during two years beginning in 2004 in Bartonville.
Wetteland is accused of abusing the child over three occasions at his home in Bartonville, according to records. He is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was arrested on Jan. 14, 2019, after Bartonville police learned of the alleged abuse from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. A jury trial for Wetteland was initially slated for March 2, 2020, but was then canceled without a new date scheduled until December.
Wetteland was a pitcher for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000. After being fired from the Washington Nationals as a bullpen coach in 2006, he was hired by Liberty Christian School in Argyle as an assistant football coach and Bible studies teacher.
Wetteland was booked into the Denton County Jail on Jan. 14, 2019, and was released after posting $25,000 bail the same day.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony and carries a minimum sentence of 25 years imprisonment if the child is under 14 at the time of the offense.