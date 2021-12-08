Urban Rodriguez looks at his Regional Officer of the Year award while his Purple Heart rests on the arm of the wheelchair he is in from being shot during a traffic stop last year during a ceremony honoring him, and others that aided him and arrested the assailant at the Denton Police Department Training Facility Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
A little more than two years since the incident, a Fort Worth man accused of shooting Denton police officer Urban Rodriguez will stand trial before a jury starting Monday.
Antwon Donail Pinkston, 35, allegedly shot Rodriguez in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2019, during a traffic stop. Rodriguez survived the shooting, underwent emergency surgery and went to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility. Officer Rodriguez has been on civil service line-of-duty injury leave ever since.
On Tuesday, Pinkston’s court appointed attorney said he doesn’t anticipate any further delays to the jury trial.
At about 12:02 a.m. that day, Rodriguez pulled over Michele Stacey during a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 1800 block of West University Drive, and her passenger, Pinkston, allegedly shot Rodriguez in the head and leg, police said at the time.
Denton County court records show Stacey was never charged in connection with the shooting, where she was the alleged driver. She told Texas Rangers she was afraid of Pinkston and drove away from the scene because he told her to flee, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Stacey was jailed on a parole violation. Records show she has been subpoenaed for the trial Monday.
Then-rookie officer Randy Cole started lifesaving measures for Rodriguez in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 1800 W. University Drive, until paramedics arrived. Rodriguez, then a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, was the first Denton officer shot in nearly three decades.
Police said Cole shot at Stacey’s 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, and his shots struck Stacey in her left armpit and Pinkston in his left arm.
Stacey drove onto southbound Interstate 35E, and officers in Carrollton pulled her over at a gas station. Denton police had alerted agencies in the North Texas area to be on the lookout for the white Chevy.
Aggravated assault against a public servant is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to life in prison, and offenders also may be fined up to $10,000.
The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Denton County’s 462nd Judicial District Court, 1450 E. McKinney St.
