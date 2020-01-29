A jury trial for a lawsuit filed by two former Denton Municipal Electric employees has entered its second week.
Michael Grim and Jim Maynard filed the lawsuit in 2017, claiming that the city violated whistle-blower protections and they were wrongfully terminated. A Dallas district judge ordered mediation, but the two men and the city did not settle.
A jury trial began Jan. 20 and the proceedings are expected to last through the week, and possibly into a third week.
More information about the case can be found on the Dallas District Clerk's website at dallascounty.org.