Jurors on Friday heard the first witness testimony in the punishment phase of Antwon Pinkston’s trial.
Pinkston was convicted Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant in the Oct. 29, 2019, shooting of Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez.
“The trial was all about what happened on that day,” prosecutor Sheena Molsbee said to the jury in the 462nd District Court on Friday morning. “It was just about that day, what happened on that day. Now you will hear about who Antwon Pinkston is. It’s about who he is, what kind of man he is.”
Molsbee said the jury would hear from a stable of witnesses to piece together a picture of Pinkston. Expert and character witnesses would show the jury that Pinkston’s first encounters with the criminal justice system came early, with a young boy who bought, used and sold drugs growing into a young adult who cycled in and out of prison for a menu of escalating crimes — his drug use and trafficking continued, as did his jail time and parole violations. But Pinkston also went to prison for promoting the prostitution of a person under the age of 18, only to violate his parole days into a release and electronic surveillance.
“You’re going to learn that Antwon Pinkston was a gang member, a documented member of the Hoover Crips,” Molsbee told the jury.
Defense attorney Mick Meyer cautioned the jury to consider Pinkston’s hardscrabble childhood and how it set him on a path.
“You’ve decided your verdict, and we accept it,” Meyer said. “What are we going to do? Sit over here and pout? But what you’re not going to hear from the prosecution is that Antwon wasn’t born into a nuclear family. You’re not going to hear that indeed Antwon didn’t have a father. Antwon Pinkston was raised by the streets.”
The bulk of Friday morning’s testimony came from Denton County forensic investigator Ashleigh Berg, who explained her work in identifying and confirming Pinkston’s fingerprints and comparing them to prints taken during his time in both juvenile detention and prison. The testimony spurred a volley of objections from the defense, most of which were overruled by Judge LeeAnn Breading.
Berg and the prosecution walked through a painstaking explanation of how fingerprint analysts obtain, analyze and identify fingerprints. On cross-examination, the defense highlighted the limitations of fingerprint analysis and the inconsistencies between the discipline as it’s practiced in the United States, Europe and South America. Meyer also interrogated Berg about testing for analysts in the field, and Berg confirmed that specialized tests for fingerprint analysts result in some of the specialists failing.
“Do you consider fingerprint analysis an objective science?” Meyer asked.
“Yes, when applied appropriately,” Berg answered.
Berg said the quality of fingerprint analysis can depend on the experience and skill of the analyst, and that a fatigued investigator can make mistakes when examining fingerprint data. She also pointed out that, sometimes, fingerprint analysts have low-quality fingerprint evidence to work with.
The jury then heard from Parole Officer Joseph Smith, an 18-year veteran who was assigned to Antwon Pinkston’s case on Valentine’s Day in 2019, when Pinkston was paroled after serving just a little more than four years on a five-year sentence for promoting the prostitution of an underaged person. Smith told the jury his job was to transition Pinkston from prison to probation and surveillance by an ankle monitor.
Smith also told the jury his job was to help Pinkston reintegrate into society. He said his first meeting with Pinkston was “argumentative” and that a few days after his release onto probation, Pinkston went to five separate “unscheduled locations.” Probationers monitored electronically are mandated to stay home and travel only to approved locations, as well as to maintain a curfew. Smith said Pinkston broke curfew within the first week of his parole.
On cross -examination, Meyer asked Smith if he’d advised Pinkston to register as a sex offender. Smith said he did, as it was a condition of his probation.
“I didn’t know until later that registering as a sex offender was no longer a condition,” he said. “My understanding is that it was changed and was no longer a condition of his parole … When I’m working with someone with this kind of conviction, it’s usually a condition that they register.”
Meyer asked if Pinkston had provided Smith with documentation from another court that proved Pinkston wouldn’t, in fact, have to register as a sex offender.
“Do you think that might have something to do with this argumentative feeling you were getting from Antwon?” he asked. Smith repeated that he learned later that Pinkston wasn’t required to register.
The jury was to hear several more witnesses before the court planned to recess early. The sentencing phase will continue on April 11. The prosecution plans to recall Rodriguez and his wife to the stand to describe their and their children’s lives since the shooting. Rodriguez was disabled after Pinkston shot him in the head and the leg.
Pinkston faces five to 99 years to life in prison.