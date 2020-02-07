The attorneys for a pair of former Denton Municipal Electric employees and for the city of Denton finished presenting their long-running case to a Dallas jury on Thursday.
Michael Grim and Jim Maynard filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming they were wrongfully terminated and that the city failed to provide them whistleblower protections. The pair claimed about $2.2 million in lost wages and damages.
The jury began its deliberations on Thursday but did not reach a verdict. The jury is expected to resume deliberations on Tuesday. The trial began on Jan. 21.