With the death penalty on the line, jurors in the capital murder trial against Daniel Greco began their deliberations Wednesday morning following closing arguments from the prosecuting and defense attorneys.
They are considering a total of four possible charges. If the jurors do not find Greco guilty of capital murder — in this case, killing two people at once — they have the option to find him guilty (or not) of murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.
If the jury does come back with a guilty verdict on capital murder, Greco will then face a punishment phase of the trial that could result in him receiving the death penalty. The district attorney’s office is pushing for the death penalty in this case for the first time since 2011.
Jurors saw a confession tape in which Greco confessed to Texas Ranger Clair Barnes that he used a rubber belt to strangle Anjanette Harris to death and he knew she was pregnant. He admitted to dumping her body in a wooded area but denies ever stabbing her in the neck.
Medical examiners ruled Harris’ death was caused by ligature strangulation and that Harris was stabbed around her neck. They said Harris' unborn child died as result of Harris' death. They ruled Harris was dragged to where her body was discovered on March 6 after she was killed.
Arguing for a manslaughter or negligent homicide verdict, Greco’s defense attorneys said Harris’ unborn child could have been dead before Greco killed her. They told the jury that the Denton County District Attorney’s Office did not prove that Greco intended to kill both Harris and the child, but rather it was an accident, in which case, defense attorneys argued Greco should not be found guilty of capital murder.
The jurors began their deliberations at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
