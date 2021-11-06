Drug sales in nightclub bathrooms are not uncommon, but prosecutors say Alfredo Navarro Hinojosa made it a lucrative business strategy by giving dealers free reign to peddle cocaine in his clubs across Texas.
A federal jury in Dallas convicted Hinojosa on Friday of managing drug premises, conspiracy to manage drug premises, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine after a six-week trial, authorities said.
Chris Lewis, Hinojosa’s attorney, said the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on 17 of the 20 counts against his client. Sixteen of those counts were for managing a drug premises and one was for structuring, he said.
The jury, which deliberated for about a week, also convicted Hinojosa’s general manager, Miguel Casas, and a promoter, Martin Salvador Rodriguez, on the same charges. A lower-level bathroom dealer, Cesar Mendez, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.
All four men were taken into custody pending hearings.
Hinojosa, Casas and Rodriguez face 10 years to life in prison. Mendez faces a minimum of 10 years. Sentencing dates have not yet been scheduled.
Hinojosa, 59, built his empire by allowing the cocaine sales in his club bathrooms, which drew enormous crowds to his venues, giving him a key edge, prosecutors said. Dealers sold as many as 200 baggies of cocaine each weekend, raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars, federal court records said.
Prosecutors provided jurors with evidence of 17 controlled drug purchases at the OK Corral Dallas, the OK Corral Fort Worth, and the Far West nightclub between 2013 and 2016, authorities said. Six informants working for the FBI bought multiple bags of cocaine in the club bathrooms.
Club security guards testified at the trial that Hinojosa, Casas and Rodriguez knew about the drug sales and “openly ordered security personnel to allow it,” the feds said. Drug traffickers who were convicted in the case also testified during the trial, telling the jury they were “allowed to operate freely,” prosecutors said.
FBI agents told the jury they installed hidden microphones and a camera inside Hinojosa’s office. Agents also obtained more than a dozen wiretaps in the case.
Hinojosa was heard on recordings saying, “we can’t really clean it because then we lose business,” and “we need cocaine, man,” according to prosecutors.
“These defendants made millions by explicitly allowing cocaine trafficking in nightclubs across DFW. They assumed that permitting bathroom drug deals would be their ‘competitive edge.’ Instead, it was their downfall,” Acting U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said in a statement. “The United States Attorney’s Office and the FBI will not permit nightclub owners — or anyone else — to willfully turn a blind eye to drug trafficking happening on their premises.”
Lewis said the feds targeted his client because they thought he was a high-level money launderer, but that they never charged him with that crime. It was never about small nightclub drug sales, he said.
“The government knows that drugs are prevalent in all types of entertainment venues,” Lewis said. “The greater number of customers leads to a greater likelihood that drugs will be sold and used at those venues.”
Lewis said his client did not know the people who were selling drugs in his clubs, a fact he said was supported by drug dealers who testified during the trial.
“He had no contact with the drug dealers, he didn’t direct any of their activities and did not profit from the sale of drugs in his clubs,” Lewis said.
Several witnesses testified that the drug dealers paid off three security guards at the clubs for protection, an arrangement Hinojosa knew nothing about, Lewis said. Two of those security guards, who testified for the government, were never charged with a crime, Lewis said.
“I think the government went fishing and thought they hooked a whale,” he said. “When the government discovered that they only had a minnow, they were unwilling to let him go … when they charge someone with 20 different criminal counts, there is a very high probability they will be able to secure at least a couple of guilty verdicts.”
The case began almost a decade ago, when the investigation launched in 2012. Hinojosa was not arrested until December 2017. The trial, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, finally began in late September.
Hinojosa initially agreed to plead guilty shortly after his arrest but then changed his mind and decided to go to trial, despite having already given federal authorities a confession, prosecutors said.
The jury got to hear a 45-minute recording of Hinojosa’s interview with federal officials.
Two former Dallas police officers are among those already convicted in the case after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.
Edward Villarreal of Carrollton and Craig Woods of Dallas were police officers for more than 20 years who handled security for the clubs. Woods, a member of the police canine unit, retired in 2017. He received three years’ probation the following year.
Villarreal, who served as Hinojosa’s supervisor of security, faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced later this year.
The nightclubs Hinojosa owned include Far West, Medusa, the OK Corral in Dallas and the OK Corral in Fort Worth. His businesses brought in about $107 million in revenue between 2014 and 2016, the indictment says.
Hinojosa and his managers didn’t sell drugs or accept money from the transactions, court records said. But stopping the sales, Hinojosa allegedly said in secret recordings, would have meant less profit at his clubs.
“They want it [cocaine] right here. They don’t want to go looking downtown,” Hinojosa said, according to court records.
Hinojosa and the clubs’ managers handpicked dealers to sell cocaine in the bathrooms, authorities said.
The case, dubbed “Operation Closing Time,” included more than 30 defendants, all of whom have been convicted.
“This conspiracy was designed to elevate the status of the defendants at a very high cost to our society,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, in a statement. “Their extensive plans to conceal nightly high-volume drug sales included the recruitment of law enforcement officers as employees.”